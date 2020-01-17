Fantasy leagues and actual teams don’t have much in common, but the o ne thing both can attest to is injuries have the potential to derail an entire season. Just look at Golden State, which went from the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference to fighting for the title of worst team in the NBA at 9-33.
Fantasy owners who have Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Paul George, Joel Embiid and a multitude of other NBA superstars experienced their teams suffering through the injury bug at some point this season, and some are still going through it. That doesn’t mean teams with these players are all doing poorly, but it can be said they could do better with these players.
A solution could be at hand with Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, who’s coming back from a ruptured right quadriceps tendon last season. His debut is slated for Jan. 29 and could be a big get for owners wanting to take a chance on him.
“I’m way stronger now than I was before, especially mentally,” Oladipo told Stadium. “I just fell like nothing can faze me; I’ve been through the worst. My better days lie ahead.”
In 36 games played last season, Oladipo scored 18.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. The year before that, he averaged a career-high 23.1 points while shooting 48 percent from the field while playing in 75 games.
Before his injury, Oladipo played in fewer than 70 games only once. Since coming into the league in 2013 he has been a consistent player. Other than his career year in 2017, he isn’t one to produce gaudy numbers in the stat line, but he can be a reliable option for fantasy owners looking to bulk up their roster.
There’s nothing wrong with taking a chance on a player who could potentially strengthen your claim to becoming a fantasy league champion.
