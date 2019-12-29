For the first time in school history, the Brazoswood Buccaneer football team failed to win a football game.
The Bucs were 0-7 in District 23-6A play and finished 0-10 for the year.
Brazoswood has come close to going winless in a season, posting 1-9 records in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1999 and 2018.
Making the superlative list for the district was Pearland Dawson’s Myles Kitt-Denton, who was named the most valuable player. Also getting superlative nods from Dawson were Cameron Whitfield as the defensive most valuable player; Blake Smith as return specialist of the year and Bobby Wooden as the Utility player of the year.
Also getting an honor was the Pearland Dawson coaching staff named the Staff of the year.
Strake Jesuit’s Dylan Campbell was offensive player of the year; George Ranch’s Hymond Drinkard was offensive newcomer of the year and from Alief Taylor, Richard Outland was selected as defensive newcomer of the year.
Getting on the first team were Dawson’s Lawson Godinez, Calib Perez, Ja’Den Stewart, Bobby Wooden, Myles Kitt-Denton, Cameron Whitfield, Erick Morua, Devin Benson, Darien Flynn, Carter Ostrum, Blake Smith, David Fisher, Carter Brown and Justin Ray; Jesuit’s Max Merrill, Barclay Briggs, Luke Melton, Dylan Campbell and Jake Foster; Pearland’s Gannon McKinney, Seth King, Brandon Campbell, Jeremiah Aaron, JD Head, Christian Sauter, Amari Deason, Anton Simieou, Dylan Dixson and Kele Linton; George Ranch’s Ben Taylor, Andre Falkquay; Alief Hastings’ Kollin Jackson, Layton Shaw and Emmanuel Ibeabuchi; Alief Taylor’s Esteban Torres, Richard Outland and Nik Potts; Alief Elsik’s Dezmond Tealer, Davion Jenkins, Robert Wilson and Ayomide Ogunbunmi.
Second team players were Dawson’s Garrett Slider, Jayvon Brown, Hayden Curry, Alex Bodreaux, Jake Brinkman, Jay-Ron Tanner and Carter Brown; Jesuit’s Rory Hibbler, Sean Lade, Robert Smith, Grant Perry, Josh Cashiola, Connor Young and William Dickason; Pearland’s Walter Maeker, Torrance Burgess, Tanner Tullos, Cedric Mitchell, Jaden Piece, Griffin Sosola, Dylan Dixson, Corben Martinez, Brenden Stokes and Caleb Mendez; George Ranch’s Kevin Ireson, Austin Stubbs, Hymond Drinkard, Jack Lovelace, Seth McVea, Fabian Marks and Javon Gipson; Alief Hasting’s Jonathan Clark, Tony Bonner and Winfred Donahue; Alief Taylor’s Just Eddy Mouelet, Everett Haven, Jaden Newsome-Paul and Anthanase Mwamba; Alief Elsik’s Quincy Ivory, Jahme Perry and Amadou Weah.
Honorable mentions for Brazoswood were Vontroy Malone, Carlos Cantu, Cameron Whipple, Brandon Welch, Kahlid Johnson, Kaleb Manning, Jestin Young, Mikel Richey and Cade Stroud.
Making the Academic All-District list were Damian Leal, Kalen Donovan, Armando Cabriales, Juan Solis, Austin Trahan, Cameron Whipple, Dominic Lopez, Trace Thompson, Caden Evanicky, Reid Mitchell, Justice Thomas, Anthony Cox, Nate Neely, Connor Funk, Brandon Jaco, Brandon Welch, Alex Zavala, Kerwyn Dunlap, Carlos Cantu, Bailey Barton, Mikel Richey, Jestin Young, Hayden Pointer, Kaleb Smith, Jayden Sustaita and Romello Cross.
