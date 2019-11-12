Class 4A Division I

Bi-district

Columbia (9-1) vs. Liberty Hill (4-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Waller ISD Stadium

Tickets: $6 adults, $4 students presale; Gate, $7 adults, $5 students

Brazosport (6-4) vs. Lampasas (9-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bob Shelton Stadium, Buda

Tickets: Gate, $8 adults, $6 students

Webcast: www.brazosportisd.net

Division II

Sweeny (8-2) vs. Smithville (6-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: T.J. Mills Stadium, Sealy

Tickets: Gate, $5

Columbia, Brazosport are visitors; Sweeny is home team

