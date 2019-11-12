Class 4A Division I
Bi-district
Columbia (9-1) vs. Liberty Hill (4-5)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Waller ISD Stadium
Tickets: $6 adults, $4 students presale; Gate, $7 adults, $5 students
Brazosport (6-4) vs. Lampasas (9-1)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Bob Shelton Stadium, Buda
Tickets: Gate, $8 adults, $6 students
Webcast: www.brazosportisd.net
Division II
Sweeny (8-2) vs. Smithville (6-4)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: T.J. Mills Stadium, Sealy
Tickets: Gate, $5
Columbia, Brazosport are visitors; Sweeny is home team
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.