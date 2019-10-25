ANGLETON — The Surfside Splash Swim Invitational won’t feature sand and surf, but it will draw visitors from as far as Beaumont and Austin.
The meet will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Angleton Aquatic Center, and there should be some tight events among competitors from 17 teams.
“We have quite a few kids who are doing well for the time of the season, but this is going to be a big test for us,” Angleton swim coach Daniel Huffman said. “We have teams coming in from the Houston area and as far as Beaumont and Austin. There are more than 340 swimmers competing, and there will be some competition for our top kids, our middle swimmers and beginner-level ones as well.”
Joining Angleton on the blocks will be swimmers from Brazosport, Columbia, Manvel, Dobie, Austin Johnson, St. Thomas, St. John XXIII, Katy Morton Ranch, El Campo, Vidor, Deer Park, St. Joseph-Victoria, Beaumont Westbrook, Beaumont United, Lutheran South and Lumberton.
Austin Johnson comes into the meet with 12 top seeds among the 24 events and Angleton has nine.
Top battles are expected in the boys 200-meter medley relay, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 400 free relay, and the girls 200 free and 500 free.
“Austin LBJ was seventh in the state last year, and they have boys who were in the state finals with Abel and Aaron Black last year,” Huffman said. “So it will be a good test for them and for our relays.”
Austin Johnson’s Alvin Jung comes in with a time of 51.17 seconds in the 100 butterfly, barely a half-second faster than second-seeded Aaron Black’s 51.73.
In the girls 500 free, top seed Alyssa Ryan has a time of 5:45.25 compared to Austin Johnson’s Gracie Vogel in second at 6:00.94.
“The competition will be good for us with Katy Morton Ranch, El Campo and Manvel, who are in our region,” Huffman said.
