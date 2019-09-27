NEEDVILLE
The wilderness at Brazos Bend State Park in Needville set up Brazoswood’s Yousef Elyoussef comfortable for his run in the Needville Cross Country Invitational.
“Course was nice, I love running in the woods it is my favorite type of run,” he said.
Elyoussef is on Brazoswood’s junior varsity team that competed against varsity runners from smaller schools, including Brazosport, Columbia and Sweeny. He was his team’s top finisher in 17th, crossing in 19 minutes, 33.5 seconds, helping the Buc JV to a sixth-place finish as a team with 165 points.
“It felt good, it was an honor to run at this next level,” Elyoussef said. “I loved seeing my teammates go and they were really motivated to run at this level.
“Timewise it isn’t where I want to be yet, but I am always pleased with every race no matter how I do.”
Host Needville won the team title with 43 points, followed by Palacios with 81 and Calhoun with 82 points.
Brazosport finished in seventh with 165 points and the Sweeny Bulldogs were ninth with 241. Columbia had only four runners in the race and did not qualify for team points.
A junior, Elyoussef had a plan for the run.
“So I go with my coach’s rule, which is 20-60-20, so we start with a 20 fast trying to get ahead, then it’s 60 percent where you try to find a good pace and finish with the 20 which is going fast once again.”
Other Bucs scoring points were Evan Andress in 24th, 20:01.04; Damon Vasquez in 28th, 20:19.7; Brendan Patton in 41st, 20:58.4 and Robin John Suan in 42nd, 20:59.6.
Needville’s Brandon Pollard (17:38.1) just nicked Calhoun’s Daniel Sanchez (17:38.1) at the tape to win the race out of 73 competitors.
David Gomez was the top local finisher, crossing in fifth. He is just trying to keep improving for Brazosport, he said, and he got another personal best, covering the 3 miles in 18:16.4.
“This was one of the toughest races that I have raced this year,” Gomez said. “I tried to just pace with the Needville guy, and I looked up their times before this race and he was close to me. I stayed with him until the second mile and just tried moving up to get closer to him but he was a tough one today.”
Brazosport has the Klein Bearkat Tune Up and the Bay City Blackcat Invitational meets remaining, Gomez is trying to break into the 17-minute mark.
“The course was good, it was shady and it really felt good,” Gomez said. “I am getting close to my goal. I am just trying to move in the right direction.”
Brazosport’s next four runners were Fabian Arredondo in 21st, 19:47.9; Aaron Navarrete in 343th, 20:31.7; Felix Chavez in 52nd, 21:54.7; and Daniel Navarrete in 53rd, 21:56.3.
Sweeny’s top five runners were Richard Garrison in 35th, 20:39.3; Garrett Virgil in 49th, 21:33.6; Matthew Gartman in 50th, 21:45.8; Joshua Thomas in 51st, 21:50.8; and Cristian Jaime, 56th, 22:05.8.
Columbia’s four runners were Daniel Maus, 23:31.8; Jonathan Wonders, 25:21; Roy Maynor, 25:41.9; and Bryce Bair, 30:22.
GIRLS
The top three teams in the 2-mile girls race were Needville (35), Calhoun (72) and Fort Bend Christian Academy (93).
Local teams Brazosport (152), Columbia (159) and Sweeny (189) were seventh through ninth places.
The top runner out of the local teams was Sweeny sophomore Daisy DeCarlos, who finished seventh in 13:46.1.
“It was a fun course, and I liked it because it was shady and pretty with the water,” a smiling DeCarlos said. “I tried looking for animals but I didn’t see any. This was our first 2-mile race and I just wanted to stay within 13 minutes, which is what I did.”
DeCarlos got boxed in at the start but then started catching up as the crowd unraveled.
“I got into the top 10 at the first hill, which kind of surprised everybody,” DeCarlos said. “There were two hills and they were about medium size.”
DeCarlos’ teammates finished in 32nd, 47th, 51st and 52nd. They were Bailey Trcka, 15:37.9; Avery Trcka, 16:41.6; Emma Henry, 17:10.3; and Victoria VanAllen, 17:39.6.
Brazosport’s top runner was junior Hayley Nanez, who was 14th, 14:23.
“This was a pretty different course for me because we really didn’t know where we were going the entire time,” Nanez said. “It was good for me because I didn’t know when the finish line was coming up ,so I just had to keep pushing until I got there.”
After Nanez was Viviana Ruiz, 29th, 15:10.8; Valerie Mendoza, 30th, 15:17.7; Sierra Cordova, 33rd, 15:39.8; and Karely Almanza, 46th, 16:36.9.
Columbia’s top five runners were Madison Hardin, 18th, 14:28.3; Kerra Burnett, 25th, 14:54.9; Kaydence Stultz Mullen-Hour, 28th, 15:09.9; Adriana Phillips, 38th, 16:06.7; and Lyndey Ringgold, 50th, 17:05.4.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.