LAKE JACKSON — Phil Robertson and Cliff O’Neal lead busy careers at Brazosport College. Robertson is one of the college’s most recognized representatives as he’s been a counselor for more than 40 years. O’Neal has also put in plenty of time at the school with more than 12 years of service as a biology professor.
But there’s much more to these two men than just their careers. They also love sports — especially basketball — and they’ve found a way to combine their love of teaching and working with the younger generation with their passion for hoops.
Between November and March every year, Robertson and O’Neal don black and white-striped shirts and head out to local high school gyms as basketball officials. In fact, both have been officiating games as long as they’ve been working at Brazosport College.
Just for the record, that’s a combined 52 years of experience on the hardwood.
“It’s all about a love for the game,” Robertson said. “I grew up with a love for basketball and this is a way I can stay in shape.”
O’Neal, who also officiates football in the fall, shares Robertson’s sentiments about the game.
“It’s a way to stay connected to it,” O’Neal said. “You run a lot, so it’s also a great way to stay in shape. But it’s mostly about being a part of the game and the camaraderie between all of us.”
Robertson grew up in basketball-crazed North Carolina and discovered a love for the sport at an early age. After moving to Texas, he coached athletics for Lake Jackson Intermediate before settling into his counseling position at Brazosport College.
O’Neal also grew up with a love of basketball.
“I played the sport through high school and it just gets into your blood,” O’Neal said. “I first tried officiating out of curiosity, but after a little while, the passion for the game comes back.”
Having positions at the college that require public interaction, Robertson and O’Neal are both occasionally recognized by students. They also said those interactions are almost always positive, which might seem a little surprising when considering the amount of controversy officials often encounter during games.
“When all is said and done, you’ve given them your best and you see them building good character in life,” Robertson said. “They learn to adhere to rules and regulations, as well as the fact that there will always be winners and losers.”
It doesn’t happen often, but Robertson and O’Neal have worked together a few times, and it’s an experience they’ve both enjoyed.
“It’s always fun working with Phil,” O’Neal said. “When you’re on the court with someone with his experience, it makes it easier. I’m just along for the ride.”
At 68, Robertson, doesn’t plan to stop refereeing completely, but he does envision himself calling fewer games in the near future.
As for O’Neal, 46, he plans to be working in local gyms long into the future. However, he admits his body doesn’t recover as quickly as it once did.
“Officiating is a good way to get the stress out, but near the end of the season, my body does start to get a little tired and the joints will begin hurting a little,” O’Neal said.
