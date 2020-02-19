FREEPORT — Coming off a week without a game, the Brazosport Lady Ships returned to the floor with a vengeance, whipping Houston Wheatley 86-45 in the Class 4A Region III bidistrict round of the playoffs Tuesday at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym.
Brazosport avenged a first-round loss in the playoffs last year to these same Wheatley Lady Wildcats.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Ships to get the scoring started as Aja Gore kicked it off with a couple of free throws. Brazosport never trailed as Treanna Johnson scored seven points in the first period, including a trey, as the Lady Ships took a commanding 22-6 lead.
Wheatley had 10 turnovers in the opening period, but the Lady Ships only scored six points off them. It was just a bad mismatch for the Lady Wildcats from the beginning.
“We knew we were going to be quicker, so we just needed to execute and convert and I thought they did a pretty good job of that,” Brazosport Lady Ship coach Kayla Josey said. “There were a few times where they got out of control but were able to settle down and adjusted well.”
Brazosport (22-8) will take on Silsbee, a 65-60 winner against Tarkington, in the area round later this week.
The scoring of Bobiana Hill kept the Ladycats close in the second quarter as she tallied eight of her 14 total points in the period, but her team couldn’t get any closer and still trailed at halftime, 42-20. At one point during that quarter, Wheatley pulled within a 29-16 deficit, but the Lady Ships came out of a timeout with a 10-0 run.
Gore, a junior, went crazy in the third period to finish with 14 points and seven rebounds as the Lady Ships continued to pour it on. Most of the starters played most of the second half despite the big lead.
“We just have to keep them in shape, especially after being out for that week,” Josey said. “From here on out it is win or go home, but everyone did get to play tonight. These are the playoffs and everyone has to be in shape just in case.”
Gore had another big night, finishing with 31 points to go with 16 rebounds.
Four of the five starters for Brazosport scored in double digits as senior Simone Fuller busted out for 16 points and Mikaya Burton and Treanna Johnson each netted 11.
“I think they played good defensively, and we knew that No. 1 (Hill) was their player and I thought Treanna did a good job handling her,” Josey said.
Hill finished with 19 points and Brianna Gilbert added 17 as the Lady Wildcats finish their season 15-18 overall.
