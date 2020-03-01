The ceremonial jumpstart of spring is Spring Break, but a harbinger of spring fishing is the Houston Fishing Show, with the 45th edition set to run Wednesday through March 8 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
The fishing show has long been the place for outdoor manufacturers to launch their newest and greatest innovations in the fishing industry. This year will be no exception with several new rods, reels and baits to tempt consumers.
Hey, the economy is booming, consumer confidence is at an all time high and our lakes and bays are full of fish. Why wouldn’t it be a great time to treat yourself to the latest and greatest in fishing tackle?
Booths will be occupied by factory reps and professional fishermen eager to offer tips on which rod to throw and how lures should be presented. It is the best opportunity to compare apples to apples as just about every fishing-gear business will be there to show their wares.
“As guides we look forward to seeing all the new stuff,” Capt. Tommy Alexander of Matagorda said. “We also like to connect with old and new customers face to face and answer questions about what we as guides have to offer.”
Seminars by some of the top professional anglers in the business are ongoing daily. You can ask questions and get quick answers. Ask the pros what sticks they use and why and many will walk you to tackle booths and show you exactly what they use to catch fish.
Baitcasters and the suddenly becoming-more-popular spinning reels will be available, most at discounted prices only available at the show. I have been tossing the new Lew’s Lite baitcaster for about two weeks and have been pleased. As the name implies, it’s a compact light reel and even lighter paired a custom Waterloo Rod. Shimano’s new Metanium baitcaster should also be a hit on the Lone Star saline scene.
As far as spinners go, Penn always produces dependability at a fair price. I keep four Penn Battles on Waterloo Salinity rods on my boat for custom tackle and they constantly take a beating, but keep on producing. Shimano’s popular Stradic family of spinners have been upgraded as well.
Every rod manufacturer will be in attendance with racks full of graphite allowing you to feel the difference in high modulus custom blanks and stock pond throw-downs. Brands like Waterloo, which has a retail store in Victoria, will set up shop with reels, wading gear, apparel, lures and the ever-popular but hard to find Texas Custom Lures and Corkies.
Meet and shake hands with fishing guides. Ask how they like to fish. Be honest with them about your ability and prowess. Everyone likes to catch fish, but try to find a guide who will teach and serve your needs on the boat. The best guides are the best teachers.
Don’t be duped by “show special” prices on guided trips. Cheaper is not always better. The Fishing Show runs noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
