HOUSTON
The Houston Texans officially traded All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, leaving head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien to field questions about the decision.
O’Brien held a press conference Thursday morning via Zoom after the Wednesday trade, urging Texans fans to judge the trade in a few years, not now. There were multiple factors that went into the decision, he said.
“DeAndre Hopkins was a great player in Houston. He made a ton of plays for us and just did a great job,” O’Brien said. “With three years left on his contract, with his representatives, himself and myself and our team of people, we spoke and we felt like with salary cap, future, and with our team being able to provide ourselves with more role players, it was in the best interest our of team to move DeAndre to Arizona. We feel like we made a really good deal with Arizona.”
The Texans are excited to get one-time All-Pro running back David Johnson and the 40th pick in the NFL Draft, O’Brien said.
He doesn’t think the team can replace a receiver like Hopkins, but he does think the offense this year will be a lot different from last year’s, he said. O’Brien and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly feel good about the offense’s personnel and what they can do with it going forward, he said.
“Our offensive line is in good shape, our tight end position is very strong, our wide receiver position — we have four, five, six wide receivers that are going to be battling for whenever we get back to practice,” O’Brien said. “We feel good about where our offense is at and we just have to go out there and produce. We’ve got a lot of players on offense.”
He highlighted the additions this offseason in wide receivers Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks via trade, as well as the re-signings of backup quarterback AJ McCarran, tight end Darren Fells, kicker Kai Fairbarn and defensive back Bradley Roby.
Johnson and Cooks have both been Pro Bowl players, but have an injury history, especially Johnson, who hasn’t surpassed 1,000 yards rushing since his All-Pro season in 2016.
The team has a plan in place to get them as well as others on the team ready to play next season, O’Brien said.
“Each year the plan changes relative to the injuries on your team and this year we have a few guys, whether it’s Will Fuller, Titus Howard or Dillon Cole,” O’Brien said. “We have been in great communication with them, Roland Ramirez our trainer and Dr. (Walter R.) Lowe, our team doctor. A lot of FaceTime, a lot of Zoom and being able to watch their rehabbing, watch what they do and being able to coach them up on what they’re doing and I think we’re doing a good job of that and adapting really well.”
The biggest thing O’Brien wants from the fans is their patience.
“I know the media’s job is to evaluate right away and I understand that. I have a lot of respect for the media and I’ve always said that, but I think we have to let it all play out,” he said. “Let it all play out and let’s review it one, two, three years from now.”
With the draft coming up Thursday, the Texans and O’Brien know they still have to fill needs across the team — without naming one specific position group. They currently hold seven picks in the draft, with the highest being the 40th pick in the second round.
“We have a long way to go in building our team,” O’Brien said. “We want to win the postseason and we understand what it takes to get there. We understand in our minds what it takes to move beyond where we’ve been and this year we’ve moved the furthest we’ve been in the DeShaun Watson era.”
