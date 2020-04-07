Gol f courses in southern Brazoria County are still going strong through these tough times, allowing recreational golfers to knock the ball around. When it comes to all the local charity tournaments that are having to call off their play, however, they should do there best to follow what golf organizations that host the major PGA tournaments did Monday morning.
Instead of canceling their prized tournaments, they simply postponed them to later on in the year — except for the British Open. While not on the level of a grand slam, the events hosted by Freeport Municipal, Austin Bayou, The Wilderness and West Brazos all benefit the community and it would be a waste to see have to skip a year.
Some cancellations are understandable. The Dow-United War tournament already had to be pushed back from last fall because of weather. With the amount of work that goes into organizing an event of that magnitude, only so much can be done to try to pull it off more than once before skipping it all together.
Still, as I’ve only lived in southern Brazoria County for less than a year, I can tell just how impactful golf is to the community.
Whether its the Drive against ALS Golf Tournament, Folds of Honor, Port Freeport annual tournament, the Bruce May Memorial or any of the other tournaments in the area, we need to do our best to make sure we did all we could do to hang on to these events.
The coronavirus has made a huge impact on the world, and we don’t know when it will all be over, but our best bet is to wait and see and let it all progress before we cancel some of the best tournaments we have.
It’s better to be prepared and nothing happen than just let nothing happen at all.
TOURNAMENTS
Canceled: Dow-United Way Golf Classic Golf Tournament
Postponed: Angleton High School Project Graduation
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.