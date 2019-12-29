CLUTE — Both teams were coming off a loss Friday, but it was the Buccaneers who prevailed against Angleton in their Brazoria County matchup.
The Brazoswood Buccaneers (12-7) beat the Angleton Wildcats (5-13) 63-39 in the 47th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic Saturday at Gym 2 at Brazoswood High School.
“Today we did an amazing job early and we held them to 13 points in the first half,” Brazoswood head coach Trent Olivier said. “We did a good job with keeping them at one and done’s every time. Proud of our guys for adjusting from yesterday and doing that and making outside shots.”
The Wildcats’ free-throw shooting paralleled with other plays throughout the game as they shot 11 for 20 (55 percent) from the line. They were able to force positive plays, but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities made.
Brazoswood turned the ball over 26 times, but their superiority on offense and defense over their opponents canceled that out. Forward Jake Simpson led the Bucs with 20 points and five rebounds while guard Ty Sims added 12 points and two rebounds, scoring all his points from behind the arc.
Angleton was down 39-13 at the half and their biggest obstacles were Brazoswood’s defense and themselves. While the Bucs were able to force contested shots and create offensive fouls to go against their opponents, the Wildcats also didn’t make the shots they needed to.
“We have to play smarter because Brazoswood was taking charges,” Josey said. “Our guys were more focused on the referees not calling fouls than focusing on the game. They’re shots we work on every day and we have to be able to knock them down.”
Angleton only made 14 field goals compared to Brazoswood’s 18, but the Bucs made eight 3s and he Wildcats only made two. Both guards Myalek Woods and Lincoln Archie had 11 points for the Cats, but the slow start did them no favors.
“We got to be ready to play against teams like that. They had a bad showing last night and they weren’t going to have two bad games in a row,” Angleton head coach Thomas Josey said. “We thought we could carry over from the game last night, but we just didn’t.”
Brazoswood is 3-0 against Columbia, Brazosport and Angleton, but Olivier wants them to have the same energy when it comes to district play.
“Any time these kids play another team in Brazoria County they’re always up for that,” Olivier said. “It’s a bog thing around here and I tell them you have to look outside that area because we have to start thinking of playoffs and stuff like that. It’s a good win for us and if we would have played like that yesterday we might be playing in the championship game.”
