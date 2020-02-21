CLUTE
Early in his high school career, Derek Cole needed guidance at Brazoswood High School. And then came wrestling and Brazoswood Buccaneer head wrestling coach, Curtis Roberts Jr.
Having played baseball for 12 years and football for a few years, Cole was mostly into those sports entering his high school career.
“I came in freshman year and met coach Roberts since he was my football coach and I was a B team starter,” Cole said. “So one day he asked me to come out and wrestle and had it in the back of my mind I was going to try it. So once I tried it, I got hooked on it right then and there. It wasn’t easy those first couple of years, especially for me not being as athletic as I should have been.”
The only introduction to the sport Cole had ever had was an uncle, Gabriel Rangel bringing him as a youngster to wrestling workouts at Brazoswood High School when Rangel was a member of the Buc team.
Fast forward four years later and Cole is slated to compete at the UIL Class 6A Wrestling State Tournament today at the Berry Center in Cypress. Championship matches for 6A will start at 8:30 a.m.
Cole won the 220-pound class last weekend at the Region III Meet and goes in seeded No. 4 in the state.
“Honestly, probably coach Roberts kept me in this sport, because he is one of the more influential people in my life for me personally,” Cole said. “So I didn’t have a father figure in my life as a freshman and he kind of stepped into that spot. I thought of him as a father figure, and as years progressed, he filled that void that I didn’t have in my life for a very long time. And he filled it very well. This sport brought me in, but the people around it kept me in it.”
Four consecutive victories will give Cole the 220-pound crown, something that hasn’t happened for the boys program at Brazoswood. In 2011, Jenna Pisarski became the first female to win a state championship for the Lady Bucs.
Today, Cole (32-2) will start the tournament against Jose Sifuentes (8-4) from Euless Trinity.
“Earlier this week we were joking that he didn’t know how to get in a stance or take a shot when he first got started. So its been quite a growing experience, but when I realized that he could be special was at the end of his sophomore year,” Roberts said. “He was called up to varsity unexpectedly and he didn’t know it at the time that his match was going to win or lose us the tournament. But I didn’t tell him that before he went out, and on paper it looked like he was going to get destroyed. He went out there and won and I was shocked as was the team. Afterwards, I congratulated him for winning the tournament for us and his response was that he was glad that I didn’t tell him that part. But it was at that moment that he could be special if he kept working and being coachable.”
Cole wrestled on junior varsity for the first two- seasons, until his call up late in the season. But this has been his most productive year, entering ranked in the top 20 in the 220 category. As a freshman, Cole wrestled in the 220s, but moved down to 195s as a sophomore returning to the 220s the past two seasons.
“I’ve put in the hard work, but I wasn’t one who came in with natural talent and being athletic,” Cole said. I had to work hard for it. When I came onto varsity, Marcelo (Acosta-Ruiz) was in my weight class on varsity and he beat the crap out of me for a couple of years. That was the way I learned the quickest, but at the same time I was trying to learn how not to get beat up at the same time. It just made me have that urge to learn that faster, so that I couldn’t get beat up every day. Once he left my junior year, I stepped up and took his spot of being that guy who helps those younger guys.”
In many ways Cole is as unassuming a wrestler there is, especially during tournaments. While his opponent might be warming up way before their match, Cole will be hanging out not trying to get noticed too much.
“Many wrestlers will hype themselves up and get in the zone or get angry and listen to hard rock music,” Cole said. “But I am trying to calm myself down so that I can focus in and read my opponents. I want to be calm so that I can see all of that body movement. Another thing that I get made fun of is the music that I listen to. I will be listening to slow, calming music so that I can bring myself down. When I am calm I wrestle technical and I see stuff better.”
In Cole’s 220-bracket, there are four wrestlers with 40 or more wins this season led by unbeaten Fadelellah Mounshed (43-0) from Arlington Bowie. If both Cole and Mounshed win their first two matches they could meet in the semifinals.
For Roberts Jr., he’s continued to see the growth in his wrestler.
“Me and Derek have grown pretty close over the years, but the most rewarding part of this job is the connections you make with athletes in your care,” Roberts said. “That is the most special part of it, With Nathanel (Reyna) being my stepson and the connections I have with him, and that I’ve been able to make those bonds and connections with those are the most rewarding. For an athlete like Derek, who does everything you ask of him and has worked so hard to make it this far is just a testament to his work ethic. Its been an overall experience to see him go through it.”
If Cole makes it to the second day, semifinals and third round consolations will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Championship matches for each class will begin at 4:45 p.m.
“Coach Roberts just asked me if I was nervous and I told him that I was ready and excited for this tournament,” Cole said. “My goal is to go to this tournament and bring home a medal, hopefully win the whole thing.”
