VAN VLECK LEOPARDS (1-4, 1-7) AT DANBURY PANTHERS (1-4, 3-5)
7 p.m. FRIDAY AT HUMBER FIELD
OVERVIEW: It has been a tough season for both the Panthers and Leopards and both are aiming to finish the regular season with a victory. With no next week to look forward to, Danbury will continue to play for next year with sophomore running back Cooper Lynch (149 rushes, 779 yards, 5.23 per carry, three TDs; 22-of-50 attempts, 309 passing yards, four TDs, three INTs) leading the way offensively. Van Vleck leads the all-time series 24-13-2, including last season’s 55-14 victory.
Van Vleck junior Sam Bree (112-895 rushing, 7.99 per carry, 12 TDs) has an opportunity to finish as District 14-3A’s top rusher, trailing only Tidehaven’s Blake Garcia (145-958 yards). The Leopards average 334.1 yards of offense a game.
HOUSTON GRACE EAGLES (0-4, 2-5) AT BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN EAGLES (1-3, 4-5)
7 p.m. FRIDAY AT BRAZOSWOOD YOUTH FOOTBALL FIELD
OVERVIEW: The BCS Eagles barely had enough players to field a team when training camp opened, but could pull off a .500 record with a win at home Friday. Seniors Tyler Dodge (10-of-17, 155 passing yards; 30 tackles, two caused fumbles, fumble recovery) and Luke Listak (48 rushes, 390 yards, eight TDS; 6-of-7, 59 passing yards; 39 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two INTs) are playing their final six-man game.
Grace Christian has been outscored 304-125 and is on a three-game losing streak. The loser of this game will finish in the TAPPS 6-man Division II District 3 basement.
DICKINSON GATORS (5-0, 8-1) AT ALVIN YELLOWJACKETS (0-5, 0-9)
7 p.m. FRIDAY AT MEMORIAL STADIUM
OVERVIEW: Averaging less than 150 yards of offense a game while giving up 39 points a contest, the Yellowjackets have a tough challenge in avoiding a winless season against the Gators. Juniors Ronald Broussard (78 carries, 247 yards, TD), quarterback Cody Smith (10-of-22 attempts, 151 yards) and Chris Touch (6 receptions, 32 yards) will be looking toward next season.
Dickinson quarterback Mike Welch (92-of-136, 1,546 passing, 11 TDs; 82 carries, 537 yards, 18 TDs) will close out a fantastic senior regular season as his team gets ready for the playoffs. Sophomore Donovan Green (28-547 yards, five TDs) and senior Darryl Harris (23-425 yards, TD) are two of Welch’s top targets.
TERRY RANGERS (1-5, 2-7) AT ALVIN SHADOW CREEK SHARKS (6-0, 9-0)
7 p.m. FRIDAY AT LEGACY FIELD
OVERVIEW: The Sharks could keep their perfect District 10-5A D-I record if they take care of the Rangers at home — not just for the season, but in its history. The four-year-old program played all nondistrict games its first two seasons, and hasn’t lost a single league contest since being placed in a district last year. Shadow Creek’s offense averages more than 400 yards a game this year while the defense is giving up just 129.9 yards a game. That includes 414 yards on the ground for the season.
Terry senior Brandon Kyles (68-of-128, 684 passing yards, five TDs, seven INTs; 102-469 rushing, three TDs) leads the Rangers in both offensive categories. Isaiah Montalbo and Kellen Stewart have combined for 42 receptions with more than 350 yards.
MANVEL MAVERICKS (7-0, 9-0) AT WALTRIP RAMS (3-4, 3-6)
7 p.m. FRIDAY AT DYER STADIUM
OVERVIEW: In a shootout last week against Fort Bend Willowridge, the Mavericks wrapped up the District 11-5A D-II crown with a 49-41 victory. A Tucker Yarbrough 37-yard throw to Jalen Paxton in the fourth quarter to put manvel up for good, 42-41. Yarbrough has thrown for 1,933 yards with 30 touchdowns.
The Rams can finish the season with a three-game win streak if they upset the Mavericks. Waltrip is coming off a 34-0 win against Houston Milby.
