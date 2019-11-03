BIDISTRICT

Class 6A Region III

Brazoswood (21-21) vs. Clear Brook (26-9) (stats on MaxPreps)

6 p.m., Tuesday at Santa Fe High School

Tickets: $5

Class 4A Region III

Houston Kashmere (19-14) at Sweeny (21-18)

6 p.m. Tuesday

Tickets: $5

Houston Scarborough at Columbia (22-15) 

5:30 p.m. at Columbia High School gym

Tickets: $4 adults, $2 students

Brazosport (23-14) vs. Houston Yates (11-4)

6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Joe K Butler Sports Complex

Tickets: $5

Joel Luna is sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0160 or at joel.luna@thefacts.com

