These are troubling times for Major League Baseball in the wake of an eventful week when three Major League managers lost their jobs.
But that isn’t the saddest part in all this because the MLB has been in ca-hoots for quite some time in trying to get away with something to cheat the game. Whether stealing signs, loading up the body with extra juice, juicing the ball to make it go farther or finding any kind of way to make sure things work out in someone’s favor.
Major League Baseball is in trouble and maybe commissioner Rob Manfred is finally starting to set things right.
Manfred could make the decision for the Houston Astros to return the World Series trophy. And with that a tough week in Houston could only get worse.
Let’s see, return the trophy; the money that the players won for being World Series champs; destroy all World Series champ banners at Minute Maid Park and one more thing, make Jim Crane get back all of those replica championship rings.
It would be interesting and funny to see how many Astro fans return those pieces of history.
Now Houston would not be the only team to return a World Series trophy of course. Boston plays favorably into this as well with former manager Alex Cora in the mix.
Maybe what many fans, players or owners thought would be nothing too big to be made of this sign stealing thing, instead has opened up a can of worms for Manfred to dive into.
It’s been quite an eye opening week for MLB, but as more and more stories come out of the wood work we just might be at the beginning of something bigger. Not just how Houston went about stealing signs but also other managers or players doing the same thing.
The 2020 MLB season is going to be a long one with many questions still left unanswered.
