WEST COLUMBIA — It took some time for the Columbia Roughnecks to get things going Friday night against Bay City.
By the second half, the Roughnecks had everything clicking as they celebrated homecoming and the start of the District 13-4A Division I season with a 50-6 victory over the Blackcats.
Columbia (5-0, 1-0) rolled to 547 yards of total offense while its defense limited Bay City to 77 yards of total offense in the second half.
“It’s so important to be 1-0 in district and beat Bay City,” Columbia coach Brent Mascheck said. “I thought we were flat and not very good early on in the game. It was just a lack of focus on our part. We started out sluggish, but I thought we found our groove and started playing a lot better.”
It was 14-6 with 4:29 left in the second quarter after Bay City blocked a Columbia punt to set up a short 35-yard scoring drive that was finished off by a Davieyon Curtis 10-yard touchdown run.
That would be as close as Bay City would get the rest of the night.
The ’Necks responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive. Luke Arias finished it off with an eight-yard touchdown run with 2:27 left in the first half to help put Columbia up 21-6. The drive was highlighted by a 23-yard run by Arias, a 25-yard run by Jamaurion Woodard and a 27-yard run by Jordan Woodard. Arias finished the game with 103 yards rushing.
With 1:03 left in the first half, a snap over the head of the Bay City punter into the end zone resulted in a safety to put Columbia up 23-6 at halftime.
In the second half, the Roughnecks turned things up a notch. They did not punt in the final two quarters and scored on every offensive possession.
“The only people that stopped us offensively was us,” Mascheck said. “We really played well offensively, and defensively I thought we started making some plays.”
Columbia started the second half with a 75-yard drive that was capped by a one-yard quarterback sneak by Cameron Ward with 9:28 left in the third quarter. A 35-yard run by Jordan Woodard to the Bay City 9 was a key play during the drive. Jordan Woodard finished the game with 114 yards rushing.
The Roughnecks then marched 94 yards for their next score. William Carlson caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Ward with 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter to finish off the drive. Carlson also had a key seven-yard catch on a fourth-down play at the Bay City 25 to keep the drive going.
After the Roughneck defense stopped a Bay City drive at the Columbia 19, the Columbia offense went to work again. Jamaurion Woodard capped the 81-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run with 4:29 left in the game to help put Columbia up 43-6.
Columbia defensive back Jalen Austin recovered a Bay City fumble at the Blackcat 29 to set up the final Roughneck touchdown. Dez Fields scored on a five-yard run with 2:03 left in the game to put a cap on the scoring.
Austin also had an interception in the first quarter that set up Columbia’s first scoring drive of the night. He intercepted a pass in the end zone with 8:28 left in the first quarter to stop a Bay City drive. A few plays later, Jordan Woodard went 25 yards for a touchdown with 6:56 left in the first quarter. The touchdown was set up by a 57-yard pass to Carlson from Ward to the Bay City 25.
Austin later caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Ward with 11::03 left in the second quarter to put Columbia up 14-0.
Columbia will take a week off before resuming district play against Needville on Oct. 11.
Mascheck said the Roughnecks will need time to heal and time to get ready for their next district challenge.
“Defensively, we only gave up six (against Bay City), but we missed so many tackles. Those are the kinds of things we need to clean up as we get into the meat of this district schedule,” Mascheck said. “The bye week comes at a good time. We’ve got some guys banged up. It gives us some time to heal and lets us get ready for Needville and the stretch run in district.”
Friday’s win was Columbia’s first against Bay City since 2015.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.