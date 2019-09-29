Alvin Shadow Creek 42, Angleton 14
ASC 21 7 0 14 — 42
A 0 0 7 7 — 14
Scoring Summary
SC Kyron Drones 1 run (Matt Allison kick) 9:34, 1Q
SC Greg Hancock 5 pass from Drones (Allison kick) 7:26, 1Q
SC C.J. Guidry 34 pass from Drones (Allison kick) 1:36, 1Q
SC Kelvon Brown 1 run (Allison kick) 3:30 2Q
A Jordan Scott Jones 6 run (Christian Cortez kick) 2:15, 3Q
A Justus Mayon 2 run (Cortez kick) 11:09, 4Q
A SC
First downs 12 14
Total yards 217 356
Turnovers 5 1
Rushing 37-178 30-151
Passing yards 39 205
Com/Att 6-13-2 11-23-0
Penalties 4-20 4-20
Fumbles 3-3 1-2
INT 0 2
Individual leaders:
Rushing: A, JT Anderson 15-108, Jordan Scott Jones16-57; SC, Jay’Veon Bell 11-51, Drones 12-44
Passing: A, Justus Mayon 6-13-2, 39 yards; SC, Drones 11-23-0, 205 yards
Receiving: A, Garrett Patton 1-26, Bryce Ripple 1-10; SC, Greg Hancock 4-95, Seth Jones4-78
Columbia 50, Bay City 6
Columbia 7 16 13 14 — 50
Bay City 0 6 0 0 — 6
Scoring Summary
C Jordan Woodard 25 run (Juan Rosas kick) 6:56, 1Q
C Jalen Austin 38 pass from Cameron Ward (Rosas kick) 11:03, 2Q
BC Davieyon Curtis 10 run (kick blocked) 4:29, 2Q
C Luke Arias 8 run (Rosas kick) 2:27, 2Q
C Safety 1:03, 2Q
C Ward 1 run (Rosas kick) 9:28, 3Q
C William Carlson 4 pass from Ward (kick failed) 0:40, 3Q
C Jamaurion Woodard 6 run (Rosas kick) 4:29, 4Q
C Dez Fields 5 run (Rosas kick) 2:03, 4Q
C BC
First Downs 26 18
Total yards 547 232
Rushes-Yards 38-318 38-182
Passing Yards 229 50
Comp.-Att.-I 11-17-0 4-16-1
Penalties 9-75 8-55
Fumbles 0-0 3-1
INT 1 0
Individual Leaders:
Rushing: C, Jordan Woodard 7-114, Luke Arias 13-103, Jamaurion Woodard 7-67; BC, Rodney Mitchell 11-75, Carlos Lara 16-57
Passing: C, Cameron Ward 11-17-0, 229 yards: BC, Carlos Lara 4-16-1, 50 yards
Receiving: C, William Carlson 4-77, Jalen Austin 2-43; BC, Rodney Mitchell 1-20
Sweeny 24, Bellville 7
S 0 11 7 6 — 24
B 0 7 0 0 — 7
Scoring Summary:
S Mason Massey 38 yard FG, 7:19, 2Q
S Xavier Woods 22 pass from Trey Robbins (Trey Fields two point conversion from Trace Holmes) 4:40, 2Q
B Robert Briggs 67 run (Zach Hood kick) 0:16, 2Q
S Holmes 15 pass from Trey Robbins (Massey kick) 2:58, 3Q
S Fields 11 run (kick failed) 2:03, 4Q
S B
First Downs 9 11
Total Yards 299 232
Turnovers 0 3
Rushing 30-74 33-232
Passing 225 0
Com/Att 10-12 1-6
Penalties 12-95 6-52
Fumbles 0-1 2-3
INT 0 1
Individual Leaders
Rushing: S, Jayden Warden 10-44, Justice Clemons 3-9; B, Robert Briggs 9-112, Brett Heintschel 14-75
Passing: S, Trey Robbins 10-12-0, 225 yards; B, Jake Lischka 1-6-0
Receiving: S, Justice Clemons 5-125, Collin Coker 1-35, Justin Garner 1-26
