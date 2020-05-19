Day and overnight youth camps, sports camps, Little League and some professional sports can return May 31, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday, so youth teams and recreational centers in southern Brazoria County are preparing for the comeback.
“I’ve confirmed with our city manager and youth sports and Little League can come back to use our facilities as of May 31, as long as they follow our guidelines,” Lake Jackson Parks and Recreation Director Jeremy Bubnick said. “As far as parks and recreation, we are still working out our plans.”
The recreational staff’s main concern is if they can control and manage social distancing and CDC guidelines with a target reopening date of June 1, Bubnick said.
“Our main focus is maintaining the health and safety of our staff and members. We’ll be running like everyone else, but things will be different to enforce safety precautions, like no open basketball,” he said.
Angleton and Freeport are still deciding on hosting events for the youth, but Freeport Recreation Center is focused on opening back up.
“We’re still in the process of making renovations before we open back up,” Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said. “We want to open up as soon as possible and having any events for the youth programs, we haven’t discussed yet. One of the main things we’re dealing with is the need for lifeguards for our aquatics center, and we want to make sure everything is safe and ready to go.”
Safety is a concern of the recreational centers and Little Leagues. Little League members, board members, parents and kids desire normalcy, and many feel this is the first step to get there.
“I’ve been very active in conversation with district and regional Little Leagues and other area Little Leagues and everybody is looking to get back to the field,” Brazoria Little League President Jeremy Kellogg said. “Our intent is to get the kids back on the field and do it in a safe manner. As long as we can get back to practicing, we want to start games June 15, with a six-week season. It’s not the season we thought we’d have, but we want the kids to at least have something.”
Parents want to get back to normal, but they also want to do it in a safe manner, he said. They all just want to be able to play and move forward, Kellogg said.
“By continuing to use safe practices, we are slowing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting our most vulnerable,” Abbott said. “Now more than ever, we need to work together as one Texas.”
