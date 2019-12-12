CLUTE — Houston was the destination for Brazoswood Buc golfer Jacob Borow, but he signed for the University of Houston instead of Rice University.
“Basically I got in academically as an athlete, but things happened to where I didn’t get in,” Borow said. “Luckily the University of Houston still wanted me after I denied them and committed to Rice. I’m just relieved the coach from Houston still wanted me.”
With a new destination set in stone, he’s already been in contact with his future teammates and relishes the opportunities they can have once they’re all together.
“I’m pretty excited, they’re building a good team and they have some really good players coming in,” Borow said. “They have a guy coming in from Cedar Park and one from Puerto Rico and they’re nationally ranked.”
Borow has been an amazing young player in Brazoria County, placing 12th last year in the UIL 6A Golf State Championships, fifth in the Houston Amateur Championships and first in his team’s annual Sausage Open at The Wilderness Golf Course to begin the season.
He’s been swinging a golf club ever since he can remember and has been playing in tournaments since he was 8 years old. Borow set high expectations for himself before the season started and so far he’s still getting through them, one tournament at a time.
“I just want to keep my scores down in the 60’s and stay consistent,” he said. “So far I’m one-for-one because I didn’t play in our second tournament, just got to wait until January for the next one.”
The Houston Cougars compete in the American Athletic-Conference for Division I golf.
