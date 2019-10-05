FREEPORT
Homecoming night wasn’t a happy one for the Brazoswood Buccaneers as they fell to Alief Taylor, 36-0, in a District 23-6A game Friday night at Hopper Field.
The Bucs (0-2, 0-5) had some moments against the Lions, but there weren’t enough of them to turn the game their way.
Brazoswood was limited to six first downs against the Taylor defense, which limited the Bucs 67 yards of total offense.
“They are a really good defense,” Brazoswood coach Danny Youngs said. “They just got done playing Pearland last weekend and taking them four quarters right to the end. I thought the offense played well in spurts. For us to score, we’ve got to put long drives together and execute on third downs.
“We had some miscues on third and short that made the difference. A lot of what happened was because Taylor is a good football team. I thought our kids battled. We want to try and keep it close and have a chance to win the fourth quarter. I thought for about 2 1/2 quarters we battled until the blocked punt.”
Brazoswood was down 22-0 when Carrington Anokwuru blocked a Brazoswood punt and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown with 2:53 left in the third quarter. The extra point by Esteban Torres put the Lions up 29-0.
Alief Taylor went on to add a one-yard touchdown run by Jourdan Concepcion with 10:10 left in the game. The play finished off a 33-yard drive for the Lions.
Brazoswood did keep things close in the first half. After Alex Heckard gave Alief Taylor a 6-0 lead with a 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the Bucs thwarted another scoring attempt by the Lions later in the period. The Lions attempted a fake field goal, but the Brazoswood defense wasn’t fooled and tackled Torres for a five-yard loss at the Brazoswood 15-yard line.
The Lions (1-1, 2-3) bounced back at the start of the second quarter when Torres scampered 24 yards for a touchdown with 10:32 left in the first half. That capped a 77-yard drive and put Taylor up 13-0.
The Brazoswood defense turned back another Taylor scoring threat with 3:51 left in the first half. The Lions had the ball at the Buc 2, but a fumble by Heckard was recovered by Brazoswood’s Reid Mitchell and returned to the Brazoswood 27 to end the threat.
The Bucs’ defense bent but didn’t break again to start the third quarter. Alief Taylor got as far as the Brazoswood 17, but the Bucs’ defense held up. Taylor had to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Torres, which increased the Lions’ lead to 16-0.
Later in the third quarter, the Lions finished off another short drive with 15-yard touchdown pass to Sam Jones from Torres with 5:15 left in the period, finishing off a 50-yard drive.
The Bucs will look to put things together next week when they take on Pearland Dawson in another District 23-6A contest.
“As a young team that’s learning and trying to build a program, we took monstrous steps from last week to this week improving,” Youngs said. “We put together play after play and series after series. Now we need to put quarter after quarter together. I am proud as heck of our kids. They work hard every day.”
