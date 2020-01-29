ANGLETON
Out-played on offense and defense, the Angleton Wildcats were shutout 3-0 by the visiting Manvel Mavericks in a District 24-5A showdown Tuesday at Wildcat Stadium.
Angleton falls to 2-1-1 in district play while the Mavericks remained unbeaten at 2-0-1 with Manvel jumping ahead of the Wildcats for third place in the district with eight points to Angleton’s seven.
“We came out flat in the first half and we tried turning it on in the second half but they got two more in the net and it was just tough after that,” Angleton soccer coach Frank Echartea said. “We tried to build it up still down 3-0 and we had opportunities but we just struggled with putting things together.”
The Wildcats came into the match giving up one goal in district play, but couldn’t stop Manvel’s Luis Moreno, who scored all three goals for a hat trick against the Wildcats.
On his final goal in the second half, Moreno settled a pass at about the 15-yard line and with three defenders in front of him, he made a move to get by all three Wildcat defenders and put the ball in the back of the net.
“That goal was just sick,” Echartea said. “I was like ‘Wow, what can you do with something like that’. That is God given talent but he needs to go home and thank mom and dad for all of that talent.”
Manvel controlled the touches on the ball and had the most shots on goal in the match. The Mavericks out shot the Wildcats 10-2 in the first 40 minutes of play and the scoring started with Esteban Lopez’s corner kick, finding Moreno in the box as his shot slipped right through Angleton goalkeeper Luke Bowers gloves into the net at 12:55, 1-0.
Lopez almost made it 2-0 with a hard shot up the middle in the 24th minute of play, but Bowers was able to handle the rocket.
In the final six minutes before halftime, Angleton almost got lucky with a couple of attacks, but both Wildcats on the attack were called for offsides.
“We were just not fast to the ball, they just out hustled us and that is exactly what we told our team,” Echartea said. “We just needed to move the ball quicker so we could get guys in position but we just couldn’t do it in the first half. At halftime we told them that everyone has to be quicker it has to be a collaborative effort, once we started doing that a bit better in the second half it looked better for us.”
Only down by a goal it seemed like the Wildcats were down by a whole lot more.
“I told them at halftime that they couldn’t come out here halfway,” Echartea said. “I told them they had to be ready to go, but Manvel was ready and props to them. They saw that we were not going on all cylinders and they took advantage of that.”
Moreno’s second goal came 12 minutes into the second half where he once again beat a defender to get in the box and got it by Bowers to make it 2-0.
Bowers was hurt on the scoring play and left but did not return.
The Wildcats will try to regroup and return to the field with a trip to Terry on Tuesday. Manvel will take on the Terry Rangers at home Friday.
