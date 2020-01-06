CINCO RANCH — The Brazoswood Buccaneers were just five minutes away from delivering a shock to the state’s No. 9-ranked boys soccer team Monday, but a late goal by Cinco Ranch allowed the host Cougars to escape with a 3-2 victory.
Danny Vargas set up the game-winner with less than five minutes remaining when his pass from the right side found Roger Sanguinetti in the box. Sanguinetti directed it into the net for the decisive goal.
“I liked the fight in our guys; they dug deep with their intensity, effort and movement,” Brazoswood Buc head coach Bryan Hayman said. “Also, the willingness for some guys to be placed in positions they are not use to. They were accepting their assignments and were willing to do the work. We scored two good goals against these guys today, and they are not going to give many goals away this year.”
All of the scoring took place in the second half.
Brazoswood took a 2-1 lead when Jose Angel Martinez outbattled Cinco Ranch’s Andrew Popkowsky for the ball deep in the Cougar end. Once free of Popkowsky, Martinez found Angheben Stefano in front of the net with a sweet assist at 59:36 of the match.
Cinco Ranch turned it up another notch, putting together back-to-back attacks. A header by Danny Vargas on the first surge went over the Buc net, and a goal on the next push was disallowed after pushing was called in the box on Cinco Ranch.
But the attacking pressure finally got to Brazoswood as Sanguinetti tied the match at 62:40.
Cinco Ranch outshot the Bucs 12-3 in the second half and 20-6 for the match, relying on a fast-break style to create its scoring opportunities.
“I kind of knew what they were going to run, and they kind of changed it in the middle of the first half because they saw some stuff that we were giving them,” Hayman said. “So we had to do some adjusting at halftime. Basically, toward the end of the first half, we told the guys that it was a bend-but-don’t-break attitude.”
Brazoswood’s Jesus Guel delivered the match’s first goal at the 46:49 mark of the second half when he dribbled into the box and pooched the ball over a charging Cougar keeper for a 1-0 lead.
Out shot 8-3 in the first 40 minutes of play, Buc defenders Austin Alexander, Tyler Rogers and Davyn Samuels played a major part in keeping the ball from going into the net with some sensational play inside the box.
“I tell you what, coach Hayman had his boys ready. I’ve known him for a long time and I have a lot of respect for him,” Cinco Ranch coach Fredy Sanguinetti said. “So they gave us fits and they have some good players. We had to find our spots to attack today.”
The Bucs came out hungry, with Guel getting a shot at the net in the first 30 seconds of play. But mostly it was the Buccaneers on their heels trying to keep up with an aggressive Cougar attack that kept coming in waves.
Hayman sees the hard-fought match against the Cougars as a step toward improvement just two games into the season.
“We still have some guys who are still learning our system because our style is new this year,” he said. “But now that we have everyone back from Christmas break and injuries we will get it to where it needs to be.”
Brazoswood (1-1) will now prepare for a tournament at Dripping Springs to face more tough teams starting Thursday.
