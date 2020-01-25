ANGLETON — It was an experimental night on the pitch for the Angleton Ladycats as they routed the Fort Bend Willowridge Lady Eagles 15-0 Friday in a District 24-5A matchup at Wildcat Stadium.
Angleton scored 12 of those goals in the first half, netting a point just 65 seconds into the match.
In her third season as the goalkeeper for the Ladycats, Maddie Lofland had never played the field until she came in early in the second half.
“I thought that goalkeepers also need work on the field because they need to work on their footwork,” Angleton Ladycat coach Jennifer Briggs said.
Playing up top when she first hit the field, Lofland switched to defense, and in the 77th minute of play, she scored a goal off a free kick, lofting the ball over the goalkeeper.
Junior midfielder Alyssa Briones got the Ladycats on the board, 1-0, as Angleton took 27 attempts at the goal in the first 40 minutes of play.
Briones also scored the second goal off a free-kick from the right side of the field at the 12-yard line to increase the lead, 2-0.
Less than two minutes later, Briones got her hat trick when Sunflower Hudgeons found her from the middle to provide the assist, 3-0.
Sophomore forward Abby Cruz scored two of the next three goals, the first one off an open net. She was then positioned perfectly in front of goal off an attack to slot away another goal, 6-0.
Cruz got her hat trick off an assist from Hudgeons, 7-0. Then Hudgeons scored two goals, with a goal by Abby Nett squeezed in between, 10-0.
Right before halftime, Meagan Carroll and Nett each netted another goal to finish up the scoring in the first half.
Willowridge’s Ingris Cortez took the only shot at the net for the Lady Eagles in the first half.
In the second half, Makenna Rubio found the back of the net much to the relief of the Ladycats on the bench.
“At the beginning of the season we put Makenna at forward but couldn’t finish,” Briggs said. “She was all over the place and just couldn’t find the net. So for her to find the net was a huge significance and a big accomplishment for all of us and we celebrated that.”
Senior defender Aleesa Castor scored off a corner kick that hit the goalkeepers glove, but went into the net for the 14th goal of the match.
“We had some youngsters on the field tonight and they played well so they might be seeing the field more,” Briggs said.
Angleton, now 7-1-0 in district play, will head to Manvel on Tuesday to continue district play.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.