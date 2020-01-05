Athletes are admired and idolized for their exceptional play in their sport, but in high school athletics, academics are just as important.
Numerous local athletes in southern Brazoria County who played fall sports earned spots on the Texas High School Coaches Association All-State academic teams for 2019-2020.
To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be an athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team, of good moral character, a senior and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above including courses in ninth through 11th grades and courses completed in the 12th grade.
ANGLETON
Angleton had eight senior athletes from the football and volleyball teams earn spots on the THSCA first, second and honorable mention teams.
Selections from the football program for First Team were Trocarri Follins; and Honorable Mention included Austin Fairchild, Ethan Fonville, Ethan Olivier, Jaden Wall, Joshua Bevil and Justus Mayon.
In volleyball, Aurora Goodrum was selected for Second Team.
BRAZOSPORT
The Exporters had two senior honorees join the THSCA all-academic First and Honorable Mention teams. Representing the Exporters’ football team were Eddie Flores for First Team and Alejandro Villarreal for Honorable Mention.
BRAZOSWOOD
The Buccaneers placed double-digit athletes on the THSCA all-academic teams with 10 seniors. Buccaneer football and the Brazoswood cross country teams are represented with two locking in their place on the Elite team.
Making First Team for the Bucs football team was Connor Funk; Second Team included Nathaniel Neely, Juan Solis; and Honorable Mention included Austin Trahan and Jestin Young.
Cross Country selections for Elite were Katherine Fielder and Peter Young; First Team selections were Kaden Baldridge and Madison Habeck; and with Honorable Mention was Emiliano Torres-Torres
COLUMBIA
The Roughnecks have the most players selected on the THSCA teams with 12 senior athletes represented. All players from this senior class are players from the football team and have shown their dedication to academics as scholar-athletes from the Second and Honorable Mention teams.
For football, making Second Team were Mark Booze, Branden Ballard, Blaine Haverkamp, Richie Garza, Zachary Goolsby and James Lane; and selected for Honorable Mention were Luke Arias, William Carlson, Braden Davis, Ariel Guevara, Layne Quisenberry, Mitchell McGaughney and Cameron Ward.
DANBURY
The Panthers have two senior athletes from the football team representing on the THSCA all-academic second and honorable mention team.
Making Second Team was Brett Neubauer, and making Honorable Mention was Hayden Martin.
SWEENY
The Bulldogs have five seniors representing them on the THSCA all-academic Second and Honorable Mention teams.
For football, making Second Team was Mason Massey and Honorable Mention included Wyatt Fischer, Randall Forrest, Trey Robbins, Jayden Ward and Caden Wilhelm.
All the athletes on the list have dedicated time and effort to earn their way to these honors.
