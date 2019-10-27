VOLLEYBALL
It was another tough match between the visiting Sweeny Lady Bulldogs and the Columbia Lady ’Necks on Friday that went five sets.
Sweeny swept their District 24-4A rivals 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 24-26, 15-10 to earn a victory over their rivals and remain unbeaten in district play.
Columbia falls to 5-2 in district and 21-14 overall.
Leading Columbia in statistics were Jayda Martinez with 40 digs, Kirstin Bragg had 26, Mariah Wessells with 22 and Kendall McNett had 15; Serve/receive leaders were Bragg with 33, Martinez finished with 23 and Wessells had 15; Kill leaders were Alexis Presley, 14 and Bragg with10; Jada Rhoades led in assists with 27; Wessells served three points with McNett getting two.
The Lady Necks finish up district play with a trip to Brazosport on Tuesday.
In sub varsity the Columbia junior varsity was swept by Sweeny 25-23, 25-21 to fall to 5-2 in district, 17-6 overall.
Columbia Lady ’Neck freshmen remained unbeaten in district after going three sets with Sweeny 25-12, 24-26, 25-18.
FOOTBALL
Angleton JV rebounds
The Angleton Wildcat junior varsity got back to its winning ways by shutting out Texas City 35-0 on Thursday at Wildcat Stadium.
Scoring touchdowns for Angleton were Isaiah Williams, Shawn St. Romain, Jason Jones, Daniel Duran and Jesus Briseno. Kicker Zach Johnson was 5-for-5 on extra points.
Defensively the Wildcats forced a couple fumbles as Duran, Jones, Phillip Darthard and Samar McAda also played well for the defense.
Angleton JV will travel to Galveston Ball next Thursday.
Columbia ’Necks JV: Columbia’s junior varsity defeated Brazosport 32-6 at Griggs Field on Thursday and is 6-2 on the season. Houston Cook found Jarrett Donley for the first of three touchdowns. Also scoring a touchdown was Ulises Salazar also scored a touchdown.
Justin Bess added two extra-point conversions, with Cook and Jaret Bradford each getting one.
Defensively, Jonathan Walton, Jacob Kirby, Jaret Bradford and Justin Bess were key contributors producing multiple tackles for a loss.
The Columbia JV will be on the road next week at Sealy.
Wildcat freshmen bounce Stingarees: Scoring at will the Angleton Wildcat freshmen beat Texas City 34-14 on Thursday.
Scoring on every offensive possession except for one, the Wildcats started the scoring in the first quarter when Isaac Ponce scored on a quarterback sneak, 7-0. Miguel Rosales added the extra point.
Two more touchdowns followed in the second period with Myalek Woods returning a kickoff for a score and Ponce scoring on a run to take a 21-7 halftime lead.
Woods added a 70 yard jaunt into the end zone to take a 28-14 advantage.
In the final quarter, Angleton center, Raiveon Smith got in on the scoring with a 3-yard run.
Angleton improved to 3-2 in district and 4-3 overall. Up next the Wildcats will host Galveston Ball next Thursday.
’Neck freshmen beat Ships: Columbia upended the Brazosport Exporters 32-6 on Thursday.
Getting into the end zone for the Roughnecks were Xavier Butler with two touchdown runs of 55 and 48 yards; Isaiah Hall with a 50 yard score and Naqualyn Grice on a 10 yard run and a 6-yard run.
Tate Thrasher was 1-for-1 passing on a 25 yard completion to Zach White. Grice also scored a two point conversion.
Defensively the Roughnecks swarmed were led by Greg Raley, Hunter Lancaster, Tate Thrasher, Austin Romero, Mason Wallace, Justin Cottrell, Zachary White and Roger Head.
Columbia now 2-2 in district is 5-2 overall. The Roughnecks will travel to Sealy next Thursday.
Roustabouts split games with Spartans: The West Brazos Junior High eighth grade A and B teams played Stafford as the A team won, 16-12 with the B team taking a 14-7 loss.
West Brazos used a turnover to pull out the victory. It started with Sahul Martinez forcing a fumble and Kavion Lewis recovering.
Then the Bout offense went to work with Trevon High coming up big on a 20 yard gain. That set up Major Marshall’s go ahead touchdown run. Alexis Villasana kicked the extra point.
High also scored the first touchdown, that one on a 25 yard run. Villasana kicked the extra point.
In the Bouts’ B team 14-7 loss Daxton Newell scored the only touchdown on a 30 yard run. Newell’s also added the point conversion.
West Brazos eighth-graders will play its last home game against El Campo on Tuesday.
Stafford sweeps Bouts: In the West Brazos seventh grade A and B games on Tuesday it was all Spartans in both contests.
The West Brazos A team was shutout 33-0 with offensive recognition given to Grant Thrasher, Casey Webb, Caden Bell and Hunter Burch.
The B team lost 34-12, with Kaison Lewis scoring twice on runs of 70 and 25 yards for the Bouts.
Offensively also playing well were Jordan Sparks, Brian Russell, Marcus Ramirez and Michael Anderson.
On defense playing well were Kaylor Brown, who had a fumble recovery and Zecurion Mayberry. The Roustabouts are now 2-3-1 for the season.
The Bout seventh-graders will finish the season next Tuesday at El Campo.
