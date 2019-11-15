Robert “Bob” Ducroz Memorial Tournament Scoreboard
Columbia 48, Santa Fe 37
Columbia 36, Tidehaven 26
Stafford 47, Boling 32
Stafford 39, Van Vleck 15
Bay City 46, Danbury 43
Boling 41, Van Vleck 37
Fulshear 43, Bay City 21
Fulshear 60, Danbury 25
Santa Fe 41, Tidehaven 18
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.