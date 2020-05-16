ANGLETON
Video and phone calls have become the new norm for athletics programs across multiple levels because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Angleton football staff have used the opportunity to invite NFL experience into their meetings.
After a call recently with Seattle Seahawks safety and Angleton alumnus Quandre Diggs, Wildcats player were able to chat with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn during the team’s Zoom call Tuesday.
“He’s got a wealth of wisdom and has been around some of the best coaches in the world and he’s passed on some of that knowledge,” Angleton football coach Jason Brittain said. “We asked him some of the same questions we did with Quandre. It was nice to get the perspective from someone that has coached in the NFL for a long time and a player that’s played for awhile.”
Both coaches and players participated in the Zoom call, , which ifth-year Angleton offensive line coach Derek Stubblefield set up.
Lynn, a Texas native, played running back in high school for Stubblefield’s father, Joe, and is a family friend.
“He’s a family friend and we’ve kept in touch with him in college and as a player and coach in the NFL. My dad’s relationship with him is stronger than mine, but I still know him,” Stubblefield said. “I shot him a text to see if he’d be interested in doing something like this and he hit me back a couple days later and was up for it. He’s a great guy and he’s going to give you every bit of himself as I’ve known him.”
Among the perspective sought by the Angleton coaching staff was how a team without the most talent still can be a great team.
Mastering things that don’t need great talent and the trust between players and the staff are very important to al l great teams, Lynn said.
Lynn has been coaching in the NFL since 2000, working in multiple roles under Bill Parcells, Mike Shanahan, Rex Ryan, Romeo Crennel and Jack Del Rio.
Though talent and schemes are always linked with football, Lynn also shared a detail that could help athletes for the future — read.
If he could go back to high school and tell himself something to do differently, it would be to read a lot more, Lynn said.
As he’s gotten older, Lynn has started to read more often, with motivational and data-driven books high on the list, and it’s helped him in his mindset and become more focused, he told the Angleton players, Brittain said.
Though the staff primarily tries to set up their Zoom call meetings for the players to get them motivated and excited throughout the pandemic, it also helps the coaches, Brittain said.
Lynn’s advice to the coaches was establishing good relationships and finding the right mentors to help their own progression is what coaching is all about, and that’s what Brittain believes happens at Angleton.
“He talked about so many of his mentors and talked about building relationships,” Brittain said. “We always based our program on building relationships with our coaches, players and families.”
