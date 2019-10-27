ANGLETON
The Angleton Wildcats showed the talent on their swim teams is on the deep end.
Angleton placed second Saturday in its home meet, the Surfside Splash Invitational at the Angleton Aquatic Center, with a combined team score of 750.5. Austin LBJ led the 17-team field with 1,163.5 points, winning both the boys and girls halves of the event.
The Wildcats placed second among boys teams with a score of 416.5, while the LadyCats placed third with 334 points. St. John XXIII finished second among girls teams.
Head swim coach Danny Huffman was pleased to see how well his Angleton teams stacked up against strong swimmers from other parts of the state.
“I think they’ve responded really well to going up against good competition,” Huffman said. “I think we’ve dropped time in everything we’ve done and responding to compete. Angleton has always had good swimming before me, but the depth of that good swimming is really improving.”
The depth was evidence in the girls 200-yard medley relay, with the LadyCats placing first and fifth. The top quartet of Grace Torres, Alyssa Ryan, Sovereign Bourgeois-Solomon and Kyla Lindsey finished in 2 minutes, 7.53 seconds, while the relay of Shelby Schober, Asrais Crane, Jasmine Shehadeh and Ashley Tyus clocked 2:20.12.
In individual events, Ryan placed first in the 500 freestyle at 5:57.35 and third in the 200 freestyle in 2:18.38, and Torres added a third in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.10 to lead the Ladycats.
“The medley relay we came in first, I swam the backstroke leg and I really don’t swim backstroke ever, but I did it today and actually got my fastest split,” Torres said. “It’s been cold so it felt like we were unthawing in the beginning, but I dropped two seconds in the butterfly and that was pretty hard.”
The boys medley relay saw Abel Black, Ryan Fojtik, Cameron Derleth and Aaron Black with the top time of 1:42.48, and teammates Fynn Andrews, Jacob Buckley, Enrique Buentello and Nathan White placed sixth in 1:54.81.
Aaron Black, Andrews, Fojtik and Abel Black also won the 400 freestyle relay coming in 3:23.13, 16 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
“The competition has been really tough today, but we’ve been training pretty hard,” Aaron Black said. We’re not used to how cold it is, but I’m proud of my team and we’ve learned to just go with it and keep dropping our times.”
Abel Black won the 200 yard individual medley in 2:04.82 and 100 butterfly in 53.58. Twin brother Aaron Black finished first in the 200 freestyle at 26.32, and second in the 100 butterfly at 29.32.
Fojtik grabbed a first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.29 placed second in the 500 freestyle in 5:02.72. Derleth placed second in the 200 IM in 35.10 and third in the 100 butterfly in 31.04.
Brazosport’s Gentry Wessman placed 14th in the 200 IM in 3:53.05.
Columbia’s Aiden Brelinsky placed 12th in the 200 freestyle in 2:09.23, while Dakota Mann and Jacob Bailes placed 14th and 15th in the 50 freestyle in 25:96 and 26.10 respectively.
Columbia placed 15th overall with 31 points and Brazosport placed 16th overall with six.
“We’re doing the best we can and I’m just looking to see the kids improve on their times,” Columbia head swim coach Mary Holler said. “Everybody is knocking a couple seconds off their times here and there and I’m proud of them.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.