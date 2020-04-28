CLUTE — University of Louisiana kicker Kenneth Almendares was ready to compete for a starting spot during spring practice, but the pandemic shut all that down.
Now he’s doing all he can do to keep his touch and prepare for when his opportunity arrives.
“In spring ball, everybody is trying to earn a spot and I think that’s what sucks the most. With me being the older kicker there, it was my time to show I was the guy,” Almendares said. “I was doing really well and the coaches were the recognizing me for that. We’re all going to get the same opportunity when we get back, so I just have to be prepared when the time comes.”
The former Brazoswood Buccaneer has prepared, not just since the offseason began, but also during last season when he was behind senior kicker Stevie Artigue.
He practiced with Artigue and did the same routines all season to emphasize specified training, because they are situational players, Almendares said.
As a sophomore, Almendares is the most senior member of the kicking group and is confident he could have won the starting job in the spring. At this point, his biggest obstacle is keeping his kicking routine intact. There are numerous challenges to keep his rhythm without key contributors.
“Just having that feel. When you kick, you don’t just practice the little things and go into the bigger kicks. You have to develop a speed and a rhythm with your snapper and holder,” Almendares said. “When I go back to Louisiana, I have to reestablish that rhythm with both of them and that’s going to take some time.”
The Ragin’ Cajun has been exercising; doing intervals of running and walking, core workouts, working with resistance bands and going outside to work on his kicking form, Almendares said.
Since he doesn’t have anywhere to get the full feel of kicking field goals, he hopes everything is as back to normal as possible in July.
His projected competition for the starting placekicker position would be against Nathanael Snyder, a sophomore transfer from Indiana who was granted immediate eligibility and Grant Paulette, a freshman from Hebron.
Almendares went 2-for-3 last season on extra points and was the kickoff kicker.
