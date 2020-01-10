CLUTE — The Buccaneers were able to defeat Clear Falls and Terry on Wednesday as they set up their last home meet of the season with three district opponents in tow.
Brazoswood wrestling will have its final home meet against Clear Springs, Clear Creek, Beaumont, West Brook and Richmond Foster at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Performance Gym.
“Some of our guys weren’t that happy with how they performed on Wednesday, but they haven’t experienced having long delays between matches,” Brazoswood head coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said. “It’ll help us in the future as that’s what district, region and state can be like and I told them the only wins that matter is district and region. We just have to make sure our losses are teachable moments.”
The meet will be a test for the Buccaneers as they try to remain undefeated in district dual meets. Clear Creek finished third in the district last year and Clear Springs has been tough competition in the district for years.
Roberts said he wants his team to remain focused and composed on everything they’ve been working on so far this season. He expects younger wrestlers to step into varsity roles for the first time this season and is excited to see what they can do against relenting competition.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.