Southern Brazoria County’s Class 4A schools have runners with a chance to compete at the UIL Cross Country State Championships, some as individuals and others with their full team. Danbury has two competitors at region, one making his first visit and other seeking her third trip to state.
Brazosport, Columbia, Danbury and Sweeny have runners who will take the course at 9:25 a.m. today in the UIL Region III Cross Country Meet at Kate Barr Ross Park in Huntsville.
The top three teams and 10 best finishers not on those teams advance to the UIL Cross Country State Championships, which will be Nov. 9 in Round Rock.
BRAZOSPORT
The Ships advanced to regional after winning the District 24-4A Cross Country Meet, while Haley Nanez will be the only representative for the Lady Exporters thanks to her eighth-place district finish.
“We’re ready,” Brazosport head cross country coach Robert Nichol said. “Last year our boys were 19th and this year we’re trying to make a run to the top 10.”
The Exporters are led by David Gomez, who placed second at district with a time of 17 minutes, 48 seconds. He led a Ships squad that had no runner finish worse than eighth — Manuel Acuna, fourth, 18:20; Aaron Navarrete, fifth, 18:43; Felix Chavez, seventh, 18:47; and Fabian Arredondo, eighth, 18:50.
Nanez has been dealing with a knee injury all season, but Nichol doesn’t believe it will prevent her from doing her best to advance to state for the first time.
“She’s a tough kid and will get through it,” Nichol said. “I want her to run a personal best, and I know she can do it.”
COLUMBIA
The Lady ‘Necks, who finished second at district, have focused on what earned them a regional berth in a quest to do even better.
“We’ve pretty much kept everything the same,” Columbia head cross country coach Kathryn Carr said. “We’re going to keep doing what’s got us here, and I’m hoping to improve our times.”
Madison Hardin led the Lady Roughnecks at the District 24-4A Cross Country Meet with a time of 13:35, placing second in the two-mile race as all five Columbia runners broke the top 20. She will be joined today by Kaydence Mullenhour-Stultz, fourth, 13:39; Adrianna Phillips, 10th, 14:40; Kerrah Burnett, 12th, 14:48; and Lyndley Ringgold, 18th, 15:43.
SWEENY
Both the girls and boys teams will represent Sweeny today, a year after only the boys sent a full squad.
“It’s been exciting for us,” Sweeny head cross country coach Samantha Kuykendall said. “I know it’s been awhile since both teams have done that.”
Bulldog Richard Garrison led the team in the District 24-4A Cross Country Meet with a time of 18:51, placing ninth. Teammate Josh Thomas, 11th, 18:56; Matthew Hartman, 14th, 19:37; James Jaime, 15th, 19:45; and Christian Jaime, 19th, 20:08, also will run today.
Lady Bulldog Daisy deCarlos finished third at district in 13:37 in the two-mile. Taylor Robertson, 14th, 15:31; Avery Tricka, 15th, 15:35; Bailey Tricka, 16th, 15:38; and Emma Henry, 21st, 15:58.98, had strong district finished to send the Lady Bulldogs through.
Kuykendall just wants to see her runners do their best and show the hard work they’ve put in all season.
“We’ve been doing a lot more bleachers to prepare this year,” Kuykendall said. “I can just tell them to run their best race, run their personal best. I can’t ask for more than that. They’ve worked really hard this season and I’m proud of them.”
DANBURY
Senior Lady Panther Sahvanna Thompson is the reigning District 24-3A champion looking to make her third trip to the state meet, while senior Panther Gustavo Torres is running at the regional level for the first time.
“This week we’ve been rotating between ACC and Danbury to prepare for running in Huntsville,” Danbury head cross country coach Patricia Bowles said. “We’ve been running the same routes and cutting our times down all week while working on pacing and breathing.”
Thompson ran her district two miles in 12 minutes, 0.3 seconds, while Torres ran his three-mile in 17:36 to finish seventh to qualify.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.