PALACIOS — Both the Danbury Lady Panthers and Panthers each finished in fourth place as a team and the school qualified two runners to the regional level Monday at the District 24-3A Cross Country Meet.
The top three teams advanced as well as the top 10 individual runners. For Danbury, Sahvanna Thompson and Gustavo Torres continue the season.
Thompson, a senior, is shooting for a third consecutive trip to the UIL 3A Cross Country State Championships and took care of the first leg by finishing first at district in 12 minutes, 0.3 seconds out of 40 runners at Palacios High School.
In hot pursuit of Thompson on the course were six East Bernard Lady Brahmas, with Madison Muzik coming the closest at 12:21.
East Bernard claimed the girls team title with 20 points, followed by Palacios with 86 and Boling with 87. Danbury was fourth with 96 points, narrowly missing an opportunity to send the entire team to the region meet.
Van Vleck (104) and Tidehaven (121) rounded out the district.
The next four runners for the Lady Panthers were Lizbeth Gomez, 11th, 13:32; Elizabeth Vrazel, 25th, 15:15; Carley Williams, 27th, 15:37; and Grace Lambert, 32nd, 16:05.
Torres clocked in at 17:36 to finish seventh in the boys race out of 37 runners to advance to the region meet. The senior was followed in the race by teammates Kolton Holt, 15th, 18:04; Spencer Thornberg, 22nd, 19:07; Adan Lewis, 27th, 20:07; and Seth Lebouf, 28th, 20:13.
Boling finished first overall in the boys division with 44 points followed by Palacios, 49; East Bernard, 49; Danbury, 99; and Hitchcock, 11. Boling, Palacios and East Bernard will advance as teams to the regional.
Thompson and Torres will now train for the Region III Cross Country Meet set for Oct. 28 at Kate-Barr Ross Park in Huntsville.
