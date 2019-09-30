Every o nce in a while, a prize fight will turn out exactly the way it is supposed to. At the Staples Center on Saturday night, patrons got their money’s worth when Earl Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter met in a unification welterweight battle.
From the opening bell, these two combatants went at it with not much of a breather until the final bell in the 12th round.
Just in case if you were on Mars during this fight, Spence Jr. pulled out a split decision. But it was very close and really the outcome was not decided until almost the end of the fight.
Spence, at 5-foot-9 1/2, walked into the ring with his fourth defense of his IBF championship belt while Porter at 5-foot-7 had the WBC belt and was defending it for the fourth time.
This is a welterweight division packed with talent as it also includes Manny Pacquiao as the WBA champ and Terence Crawford representing the WBO as its champion.
The number of punches Spence and Porter threw at each other was unbelievable. Spence and Porter are actually friends away from the ring, but in it, it just seemed like they didn’t know or much care about each other.
Previous to this fight, Spence had been known to sit on the outside and use his height to keep his opponent from getting close. Of course, with his precision, Spence has been able to pick apart opponents.
Porter, on the other hand, is a pressure guy who never backs up. Always coming forward, Porter has constant energy and has just outlasted opponents by outpunching them.
How did this one come with so much packed action? Most bettors were giving Spence the edge because of his height and his accuracy with punches. But at some point during the early rounds, Spence understood that in order to beat Porter, he was going to have to offset his opponent’s energy. So instead of just waiting to pick Porter apart, Spence decided to play Porter’s game.
Round after round, both fighters moved forward and hit each other hard in nonstop action. At first, Porter was getting the best of Spence by being more accurate on the inside. At one point, Porter rocked Spence with a shot to the side of the head.
In the second half of the fight, Spence picked up his punch frequency and improved on his accuracy. It wasn’t until the 11th round that Spence landed a left hook to the chin of Porter and staggered him. But because Porter (30-3-1) is so strong, he did not drop and waited out an eight-count by the referee.
Spence (26-0) won 116-111, 115-112, 116-111 on the judges’ cards, but it was the most he had ever been hit by an opponent.
Now it is up to the promoters to try and get a matchup between the three champions to unify the belts. Whichever one is worked out, it will be must-see TV.
