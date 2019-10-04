CLUTE — Coming off a rough loss last weekend, the Brazoswood hosts a homecoming opponent tonight that has faced the same struggles as the young Buccaneers.
Alief Taylor brings a 1-3 overall record into Hopper Field for a District 23-6A match-up at 7 p.m. today. The Lions’ three losses have come at an average margin of almost 30 points.
“It was a rough week last week against George Ranch. Our kids are giving it their all and they’re excited to go for a win tomorrow night,” Brazoswood head football coach Danny Youngs said. “No one’s going to give it to us, and hopefully some balls go our way and we cut down on turnovers. “
The Bucs (0-1, 0-4) have lost by an average of 33 points per game and are averaging three turnovers a contest. They haven’t been able to find a way to win yet, but they came close against Santa Fe in the 21-17 loss Sept. 13.
Quarterback CJ Toy will be the key to getting the Bucs a win today.
Toy’s athletic ability gives the Bucs a running threat, and he leads the team with 209 yards on 60 carries with two touchdowns. He will need a strong performance from the offensive line to open some holes as the Lion defense gives up only 270 yards per game, which is fourth in the district.
“Toy works really hard, he knows he has to get better and cut down on the turnovers,” Youngs said.
Taylor’s front seven includes linebacker Isiah Wheeler, defensive tackle Nick Potts and defensive end Richard Outland, who have combined for 15 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
The Buccaneers defense will have to key on Alief Taylor quarterback Esteban Torres, who has passed for 313 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 149 yards and a touchdown.
His willingness to take on tacklers as a runner and being a capable passer are things Youngs has seen on film.
“He does a good job when passing plays break down, and he’s able to tuck it and run,” he said. “The past few games he’s also done well passing the football, even against Pearland.”
Youngs’ formula for his team’s success tonight is to try to create turnovers while cutting back on their own.
“As a team we to stop self-inflicting wounds and turning the ball over. We need to be the ones forcing the turnovers and capitalizing off them,” Youngs said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.