University of Texas-Arlington alumna Whitney Walton earned her fair share of accolades throughout her softball career, but instead of using her last year of eligibility, she will pursue a dream she couldn't pursue as a student-athlete.
She is going to nursing school.
"It was a super hard decision. I kept going back and forth about it and found out I could do both, nursing school and softball. My coach just told me I have to be 100 percent with whatever I do, and I decided it was going to be too hard to do both so I choose nursing," Walton said.
The former Brazoswood Lady Buccaneer played shortstop for the Lady Mavericks as a four-year starter and garnered 2019 All-Sun Belt First Team, 2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt and USA Softball's 2020 Player of the Year Top 50 "Watch List" honors in her time in Arlington.
She had a career batting average of .318 with 203 hits, 15 HRs and 107 RBIs.
As a team captain with 202 career starts, she wanted to give the same attention she gave to softball in her first four years instead of trying to balance her two passions that take up a lot of her time.
"I don't think it would be fair to my teammates if I wasn't there all the time, especially as a captain," Walton said. "I'm glad I could leave some type of mark. I'm still going to be in the stands, cheering the girls on and supporting them however I can."
It'll be cool to be an alumni, though, and she is thankful the NCAA gave her the option to play another year after this season was canceled, she said.
Walton received her degree in kinesiology and exercise science and choose that major because it would help her in her studies for nursing school.
She wanted to pursue nursing school in the beginning, but she didn't know she could do both softball and nursing school because of the different schedules both have, she said.
"In nursing school you have to do a certain amount of clinicals and that didn't coincide with my practices and softball schedule," Walton said.
Her dream to become a nurse stems from a desire to help people.
"I always liked the medical field a lot and its always been my interest," Walton said. When I went to Brazoswood, I took an anatomy class and I really liked it, and with nursing, there's so many things you can do in nursing. The human body is just really cool."
With her softball career now behind her and a nursing future comes into view, Walton looked back fondly at her time as a student-athlete.
Even though her team wasn't able to make the NCAA Softball Regionals, she was happy they were able to play in the National Invitational Softball Championship and won it all in 2019.
"It was pretty cool to play in the NICS, which is below the NCAA regionals and we were one of two teams to end the postseason with a win," she said. "We were able to make it there every year I was at UTA."
As a student, she held herself to a high standard when it came to academics and received an accolade that recognizes the top student-athletes.
"As a student, I got the Google Cloud Academic All-American honor. That was really cool to make that team because I had a 4.0 up until last spring," Walton said. "I was really proud to be able to do that."
Her attention to detail and commitment to her studies was something she always strived for because she always knew her end goal.
"That was my motivator. I always knew I wanted to go to nursing school, and I always had nursing school in sight," she said. "If it wasn't for softball, I could have been done with it already, but at least I got my kinesiology degree and it'll help me."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.