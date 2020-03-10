Spring time is here and the weather has star ted to warm up. Golfing should be picking back up as well, and what better way to play than later in the evening under the lights.
West Brazos Golf Center has an 18-hole, four-man scramble at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday under LED lighting. It costs $39 per person, and the only thing they’d like is a call to the pro shop in advance.
“We’re 100 percent under LED light now,” West Brazos Golf Center manager Phyllis Stedman said. “It makes it to where people can still play at night. All we ask is they just give us a call and let us know they’re coming.”
West Brazos’ LED lighting setup has been operating since the fall, and it’s a point of pride for the course.
While many kids have to be home by dark, parents can bring them to an afternoon youth camp from 3 to 6 p.m. today and Wednesday. The camp is for boys and girls ages 6 to 14.
“There’s a lot of golf for kids out here,” Stedman said. “We encourage the kids to come and learn.”
West Brazos also will host the Sweeny Community Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament set for at 8 a.m. April 24 and the Brazoria Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament at 5:30 p.m. May 7. Additional information is set to be provided in the sports community calendar in the near future.
You can contact the West Brazos Golf Center at 979-798-4653. They are located at 4199 County Rd 507, Brazoria, TX 77422.
TOURNAMENTS
ABC Golf Classic : registration deadline Friday, 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. March 20 at The Wilderness Golf Course, 501 Highway 332, Lake Jackson, for two-man scramble. Fee is $250 for team of two. Contests with closest to the pin, longest drive, special hole in one prize. Golfers will receive souvenir along with snacks, food station and beverages. Email ruby@abctxgulfcoast.org.
Dow-United Way Golf Clasic Golf Tournament : registration deadline 7:30 a.m., 2 p.m. tee times March 27 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Flights on a first-come basis. Registration fees include two mulligans, easy eagle, raffle ticket, green fees, range balls, cart fee and meals. Call Jennifer Ford at 979-849-9402 or email at jford@uwbc.org.
