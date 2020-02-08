ANGLETON — Never trailing in the District 24-5A matchup, the Terry Rangers handed the Angleton Wildcats a decisive 68-49 defeat at home.
It was Angleton’s 13th loss in district as they dropped Friday to 0-13, 5-25 for the season.
Struggling from the outset, Angleton fell back 7-0 with four points from Cody Ray and a 3-pointer by Gerry Ray.
After a quick timeout by the Wildcats, Lincoln Archie finally got Angleton on the board with a long trey, 7-3. The good luck continued as the Wildcats scored the next four points to draw within two, 9-7. It was as close as the Wildcats got the rest of the night.
Eight Rangers scored in the first period en route to a 20-7 lead after eight minutes.
Down by as much as 19 points through the middle of the second period, the Wildcats had no answers for Terry. Angleton was 5-of-17 from the field going into the locker room down 35-21.
There was a glimmer of hope in the third period when Angleton started the period with a 7-4 run thanks to buckets by C.J. Walker, Archie and a couple of free throws from Jordan Stanley-Pickett to get within a 39-28 deficit.
But again, the Rangers had an answer increasing its lead to 19 points at one point in that period, 49-30.
Angleton shot 17-of-59 from the field including 7-of-28 from beyond the arc. Archie led the Wildcats with 11 points.
Terry was led by Gerry Ray’s 18 points.
The last time the Wildcats finished winless in district was in 1999 when they finished 0-14.
Angleton will be at Lamar Consolidated on Tuesday. After that a home game with Foster and a road game against Fort Bend Marshall to end the season.
