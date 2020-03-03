Patience was something Lauren Stroud counted on to help her at the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. Instead, it cost her.
In her second attempt to qualify for the Olympics and running just her fifth marathon, Stroud couldn’t hold herself and struggled to maintain her pace late in the event.
“I wasn’t patient enough. At Houston I was patient and was able to finish strong,” Stroud said. “But here the excitement got the best of me, because I was one of the last to start the race because of where I was ranked. So I was one of the last to go across the start line and I pushed harder the first 3 or 4 miles to put myself out of the back pack.”
Stroud came in ranked 402nd out of 462 total elite runners in the event. Trying to make up time, she went 6 minutes, 18 seconds on the first mile and proceeded to run the second in 5:38, third in 5:54 and fourth in 6:05.
“I could have gained all of that ground at the end and ran a stronger race instead of having about 70 runners pass me up the last few miles,” a disappointed Stroud said.
Her finish of 234th overall for the 26.2 miles and time of 2:50.37 put her mid-pack.
“I would have liked to have placed higher, but I finished higher than what I was ranked, which was good,” the 28-year-old Lake Jackson runner said. “I wish I could have run faster, but I did my best and I could not have done any more.”
The top three runners qualified for the 2020 Olympics — Aliphine Tuliamuk (2:27.23), Molly Seidel (2:27.31) and Sally Kipyego (2:28.52).
“It was also very hilly and very windy and those hills were definitely tough,” Stroud said. “I should have worked more on those hills. The first two hills weren’t too bad, but the last one was very hard and it showed that my legs were not used to the hills.”
By the 10th mile, Stroud was at 1:01.01, and average of 6:31 a mile.
Stroud’s pace slowed to 7:16, 7:27, 7:29 and 7:31 over the last four miles.
“I probably would have ran five or six minutes faster if it wouldn’t have been for the hills,” she said. “I lost a lot of time in the last 4 or 5 miles.”
Seeing she wasn’t the one one struggling kept her digging at the end , she said.
“There were runners around me and they were going through the same thing as me,” she said. “There was a lot of runners who had the same issue who were just dying like that, so I just wanted to get to the finish line.”
Seventy-two runners did not finish the race.
