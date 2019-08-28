Brazoswood vs Nimitz, no report
Fort Bend Hightower sweeps Angleton 25-17, 25-16, 25-17
Nederland at Sweeny, no report
Brazosport beat Wharton 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18
Fort Bend Kempner at Columbia, no report
Family Christian beat Angleton Christian 25-6, 25-23, 25-14
Danbury beat Brazosport Christian 25-23, 23-25, 25-9, 25-16
