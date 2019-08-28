Brazoswood vs Nimitz, no report

Fort Bend Hightower sweeps Angleton 25-17, 25-16, 25-17

Nederland at Sweeny, no report

Brazosport beat Wharton 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18

Fort Bend Kempner at Columbia, no report

Family Christian beat Angleton Christian 25-6, 25-23, 25-14

Danbury beat Brazosport Christian 25-23, 23-25, 25-9, 25-16

Joel Luna is sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0160 or at joel.luna@thefacts.com

