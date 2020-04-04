Olympic Marathon Trials qualifier Lauren Stroud has seen a great decline in the number of events she can compete in because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s given her more time to do do what she loves.
“I’m actually able to run more. Right now I’m working from home so I don’t have to drive to and from work and that takes quite a bit of time,” Stroud said. “So I’m actually able to get in a little more miles than usual.”
The Lake Jackson resident has been putting in about 10 miles a day since the pandemic has caused more people to stay away from public places with a high concentration of people and forced some to work from home because of the amount of people n the workplace.
With no competitions likely until at least June, she has thought about doing a virtual running course to track her mile time, an event she hasn’t done since college and would pose as a new challenge for her.
“There’s a group that’s doing a virtual miles series by McKirdy Trained and I don’t know much about it, but they’re doing it through the month of May and June and I may try and do those to get my mile time down,” Stroud said. “It’s a coach that I don’t use, but he’s putting the virtual event together. I haven’t raced the mile in forever and thought that might be fun.”
Without many future races in mind because of the pandemic, she hasn’t been too keen on searching for any in the summer, but has her eye out for some in the fall.
“A lot of the big marathons have been moved to the fall, and I’m kind of burned out on marathons after running three last fall so I don’t have the desire to do one right now,” she said. “There are some bigger races next fall and I may look into doing a half-marathon sometime in September or October when the races pick back up.”
Stroud, a recreational specialist in La Marque, is happy she is seeing more people being active while practicing social distancing. It’s something that has reminded her of the past.
“It’s crazy. I’ve seen so many people running, walking and biking since all the gyms are closed. I see a lot more people out,” she said. “I feel like I’m going back to the ’90s.”
