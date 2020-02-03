In the first go-round of the Gulf Coast Powerlifting League for the boys this past Thursday, Needville, Alvin Shadow Creek and Sweeny finished as the top three teams.
The Needville Blue Jays led the way with 36 points followed by Shadow Creek 24, Sweeny 21, Manvel 21, Brazoswood 18, Columbia 17, Brazosport 14, Pasadena Memorial 9 and Stafford with 5 points.
With 120 lifters in the mix, the Sweeny Bulldogs went in with an inexperienced group, but did well with a freshman leading the way.
Noah Hasten was the only first place finisher for the Bulldogs in the 123-pound division with his 275-pound squat, 155 bench press and 230 deadlift for a 660 total.
There was only one other lifter in the division from Needville who totaled 550 pounds.
Placing second was junior, Cayde Brewer in the 132-class with 875 pounds; 330 squat, 220 bench, 325 deadlift.
There were three third-placers with Pristine Hysten, 198s, 440 squat, 330 bench, 450 deadlift, total 1,220; Brett Bible, 220s, 450 squat, 285 bench, 415 deadlift, total 1,150 pounds and Diego Flores, 242s, 500 squat, 330 bench, 475 deadlift for 1,305 pounds.
Also competing for Sweeny were sixth-placers, Hogan Ashford, 198s, 440 squat, 245 bench, 405 deadlift, total 1,090 pounds; seventh, Lance McLaren, SHW, 460 squat, 305 bench, 415 deadlift, total 1,180 pounds; eighth, Blaze Dabelgott, 181s, 360 squat, 255 bench, 410 deadlift, total 1,025 pounds; and 10th, Shaun Hubbard, SHW, 375 squat, 225 bench, 385 deadlift, total 985 pounds.
BRAZOSWOOD
The Bucs were led by senior Mario Vega, who started a quest for a second straight state appearance by finishing first in the 181-class with a 550 squat, 380 bench, 550 deadlift, total 1,480 pounds.
The next top five placers for the Bucs were second, Mikel Richey, SHW, 575 squat, 350 bench, 515 deadlift, total 1,440 pounds.
Third, Alex Zavala, 275s, 480 squat, 340 bench, 485 deadlift, total 1,305 pounds; fourth, Jared Pearson, 148s, 405 squat, 225 bench, 420 deadlift, total 1,050 pounds; and fifth, Nate Neely, 165s, 355 squat, 245 bench, 385 deadlift, total 985 pounds.
Also lifting were sixth, Armando Cabriales, 148s, 380 squat, 225 bench, 405 deadlift, total 1,010 pounds; 10th, Dijon James, 220s, 345 squat, 255 bench, 405 deadlift, total 1,005 pounds.
Eleventh, Dacoda Lopez, 242s, 335 squat, 290 bench, 415 deadlift, total 1,040 pounds; 15th, Chris West, 181s, 355 squat, 235 bench, 370 deadlift, total 960 pounds; 17th, Brandon Chem, 181s, 320 squat, 200 bench, 380 deadlift, total 900 pounds.
BRAZOSPORT
Brazosport took eight lifters to the meet placing two in the top five.
Led by D’orien Steamer in the 132-class with a first place finish with a 350 squat, 195 bench press, 365 deadlift, total 910 pounds.
Randy Robertson was also in the top five with a fourth place in the 275s, 500 squat, 290 bench, 435 deadlift, total 1,225 pounds.
Getting ninth place were Alex Leija, 181s, 380 squat, 250 bench, 390 deadlift, total 1,020 pounds; Andres Cabral, 198s, 300 squat, 290 bench, 325 deadlift, total 915 pounds; Devin Dunlap, 275, 330 squat, 260 bench, 380 deadlift, total 970 pounds; Shmir Lewis, SHW, 385 squat, 260 bench, 430 deadlift, total 1,075 pounds; 12th place, Rey Garcia, 181s, 350 squat, 230 bench, 405 deadlift, total 985 pounds and Bobby Stephens, 242s, 385 squat, 225 bench, 400 deadlift, total 1,010 pounds.
COLUMBIA
Another state qualifier from last season was Columbia’s Richie Garza, who this season is in the 148s and finished first overall in the class with a 445 squat, 260 bench, 455 deadlift, total 1,160 pounds.
Last season Garza was in the 132s.
Placing second were Robert Martinez, 148s, 430 squat, 265 bench, 435 deadlift, total 1,130 pounds and Keegan Anderson, 165s, 385 squat, 295 bench, 390 deadlift, total 1,070 pounds. Only Alvin Shadow Creek, (1,160 total) was ahead of Anderson.
Also lifting for the Roughnecks were seventh placer, Rafael Martinez, 242s, 415 squat, 290 bench, 415 deadlift, total 1,120 pounds; eighth,
Jake Walker, SHW, 455 squat, 285 bench, 425 deadlift, total 1,165 pounds; 12th, Garren Heath, 148s, 255 squat, 225 bench, 350 deadlift, total 830 pounds.
