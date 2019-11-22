LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport Christian Lady Eagles and Eagles return to the basketball court today to open their 2019-20 TAPPS 2A season. Both have home games against Central Christian.
The Lady Eagles make their way back to the court after notfielding a team last year. They will compete in District 6 along with Conroe Covenant, Galveston O’Connell, Highlands Chinquapin, Houston Briarwood and Huntsville Alpha Omega.
Rachel Ray steps in as the head coach this season for the Lady Eagles.
As for the Eagles, they also compete in District 6 with the same opponents. Head football coach Danny Martin takes over the program this season.
LADY EAGLES
COACH: Rachel Ray (first year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: none
GRADUATED: none
PLAYERS ON TEAM: Serena Aad, PG/SG; Alyssa Closs, PF; Kaylee Conner, SG/PF; Paris Davis, C/PF; Chase Frank, C/PF; Emma Listak, PG/SF; Abigail McCullars, SF/SG; Taylor Norrell, SG
RETURNING STARTERS: none
OVERVIEW: The Lady Eagles return to the court with a brand new team including the coach. Ray was a softball standout at Southwestern Assemblies of God. Now she will focus on getting the Lady Eagles back on the court.
“We are looking forward to a fresh start in girls basketball at Brazosport Christian School,” Ray said. “Our main focus is on learning. This year, it is all about going back to the basics and being the best that we can be. We are also focusing on bringing the fun back into the game.”
QUOTABLE: “We have improved greatly in the few short weeks that we have been practicing,” Ray said. “I really think we will do well because I have a group of girls who are willing to be coached, to learn and grow this season. I look forward to what this year brings.”
EAGLES
COACH: Danny Martin (first year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: TAPPS District 6 (4-6) 5-9 overall
GRADUATED: Camden Sargent, Ben Allstott
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Tyler Dodge, senior, F; Luke Listak, senior, G; Nick DeOliveira, junior, G; Isaiah Newby, sophomore, G
RETURNING STARTERS: Dodge, DeOliveira
OVERVIEW: Dodge, Listak, and DeOliveira will be key contributors this year. Another one who could be a contributor is junior Zach Newby, who is a newcomer to basketball, but his athleticism will contribute to the team. Isaiah Newby has made vast improvements since his freshman year and will be a key role player. Conroe Covenant and Huntsville Alpha Omega are always tough opponents.
QUOTABLE: “We are very young this year with half of our team underclassmen,” Martin said. “We plan on building a solid foundation by keeping things simple and focusing on fundamentals.”
