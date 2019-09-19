West Brazos Golf Center will host its 20th annual Swing for a Cure tournament Oct. 5 and registration is almost filled.
Sponsored by Phillips 66, this event is predicated on women’s health, both physically and mentally.
There is no registration deadline, but only four open spots remained Wednesday for the women’s only tournament. Interested players can register at the shop or call 979-798-4653. The entry fee is $80.
“There’s not many places that have golfing events just for women,” West Brazos manager Phyllis Stedman said. “We want to have this event to help women around the area.”
Proceeds go toward providing free mammograms, especially for those with no health insurance, through the Mermaid Project at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport hospital in Lake Jackson and Sweeny Community Hospital.
Breakfast will be at 7 a.m. and players tee off at 8 a.m. Lunch and dessert will follow the tournament.
“It’s not a real serious event, it’s just for ladies to come out and have a good time, play golf and eat a nice meal,” Stedman said.
The first nine holes will be played normally, but different challenges — such as playing with a blindfold and putting with a driver — will be in place the second time around the nine-hole course to make things interesting.
TOURNAMENTS
ANGLETON CHAMBER FALL TOURNAMENT: 10 a.m. registration, 12:30 p.m. tee time Monday at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Fee is $150 per player or $600 per team of four. Register at the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce, 222 N. Velasco St., or call 979-849-6443.
Folds of Honor Charity Golf Classic: 10 a.m. registration and lunch, noon shotgun start Oct. 11-12 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. $125 per player. Sponsorships available. Ninety-one percent of proceeds go to organization providing scholarships to kids whose parent have died in uniform. Register at thewildernessgc.com.
Dow-United Way Golf Classic: Registration deadline Oct. 11; tournament 7:30 a.m., 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Flights on a first-come basis. Registration fees include two mulligans, easy eagle, raffle ticket, green fees, range balls, cart fee. Contact Jennifer Cobb at 979-849-9402 or jcobb@uwbc.org.
Port Freeport 8th annual tournament: 6:30 a.m. registration, 7:30 a.m. shotgun start for morning flight Oct. 21; noon registration, 1:30 p.m. shotgun start for afternoon flight at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. $175 per player; sponsorships available. Mulligans, easy eagle and string it out available. Benefits Texas Port Ministry. Registration form at www.thewildernessgc.com/-port-freeport or visit portfreeport.com.
