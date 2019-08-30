DANBURY — Trusting the process officially starts this week for Danbury players and fans.
The Panthers start head football coach Trey Herrmann’s tenure at 7:30 p.m. today against the Brookshire Royal Falcons at Humber Field.
Hermann will see whether his message of his young team buying into his system has taken hold as he seeks to build up the small, struggling program. He has seven returning starters to help, including leading rusher Cooper Lynch and wide receiver Bret Neubauer on offense, and lineman Brant Peltier and linebacker James White on defense.
“We’ll need them to be good leaders for our team,” Herrmann said.
Neubauer had 700 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season as he will be the lead receiving target for sophomore quarterback Levi Flora. This will be his first start at quarterback for the Panthers.
Peltier had five sacks last season and also plays on the offensive line. White led the team with 76 tackles in earning the District 14-3A Division II newcomer of the year honor.
Danbury is coming off a 3-6 mark, including a 1-5 record in district play under former head coach Mike Mason, who resigned in June after compiling a 7-21 record over three seasons. Danbury hired Herrmann to replace him in mid-July.
“Trust the process and the rest will take care of itself,” has been his consistent message to his team.
The Falcons, who finished last season 2-8 and 0-5 in District 12-4A Division II, return 12 starters, led by running back Joseph Cormeaux, linebacker Taylor Bell and defensive back Darian Tucker.
Cormeaux had 587 yards and three touchdowns rushing while adding 59 yards and one touchdown receiving. He also is a starter as a defensive back. Tucker is a second-team all-district defensive back the Panthers will have to be wary of in the passing game.
Danbury dominated the Falcons 48-6 on the road last season.
