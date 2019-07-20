Coby Rabourn called it luck. His unbeaten record and championship trophy indicate he might have been more good than lucky.
The Brazoria billiards player went 42-15 in winning all seven of his matches to claim the 9-ball singles Platinum Division title Thursday at the BCA Pool League World Championships in Las Vegas.
“Things just worked out well for me,” Rabourn said. “I played good and the balls just rolled my way, and in pool, those two things work for you, you will have good success and good results.”
Rabourn’s results included winning seven consecutive matches and the $1,300 top prize in the double-elimination event. He lost just one game each in his first two matches, against Ryan Skaggs and Sajal Ghimire, before rolling over Mike Cantrell 6-3, Kenny Brisbon 6-4 and Rob Tovsen 6-4. He locked up the championship with identical 6-1 routs of Brian Sanders of Austin in back-to-back matches.
“I got lucky, ” Rabourn said. “I shot pretty well, beat some good players and things worked out, went my way and got lucky.”
Going up against Sanders, Rabourn just had his number in the two meetings, he said.
“I almost played him perfect in the finals. I didn’t make any mistakes or miss any balls,” Rabourn said. “I think I missed a kick shot in the second game, and from there, it was just lights-out. The guy who was doing the commentary said, ‘Man you shot that guy into a coma.’”
Oyster Creek’s Ricky Hughes also was in the field and had an early run. He opened with a 6-4 win over Ray Skenadore, then edged Brandon Hallett 6-5 and Shawn Murphy 6-4. After a 6-3 win over Tyrus Kelley, Sanders got the better of him 6-3.
Hughes dropped into the losers’ bracket, were he lost 6-3 to Chris Mitchell 6-3 to oust him from the event.
Rabourn isn’t done trying to collect cash and crowns. He will play in the Mixed 8-ball singles Platinum Division starting today.
“I was just trying to stay calm and relaxed,” he said. I am trying to take it one game at a time, especially against good players, because sometimes things won’t go your way, whether a bad roll or a bad break. But I will just try to stay focused and in the moment.”
