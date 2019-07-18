FREEPORT — There is still time to register for the sixth annual Bethany K. Wines Memorial Fishing Tournament, which is this weekend.
Proceeds from the tournament go toward scholarships now being provided to six area high schools, including Brazoswood, Angleton, Brazosport, Columbia, Sweeny and Danbury.
Those recently awarded scholarships from Brazoswood were Kamryn Scott, Hannah Caffey and Landry Tracy along with Angleton’s Jason Williams; Brazosport’s Francisco Alegria; Columbia’s Landyn Longino; Sweeny’s Allie Robertson and Aurora Bauch; and Danbury’s Rebecca Lausch.
Registration is available today at Slickwater Tackle, 132 Commerce St. in Clute, or from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Captain Mark’s, 4615 Trammel St. in Demi-John, which is hosting the event.
Fishing starts at 8 p.m. Friday. The weigh station will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Capt. Mark’s Bastrop Marina, 4615 Trammel Street in Freeport. An awards presentation, silent auction and raffle drawing follow the end of fishing.
Categories are redfish, trout and flounder with no redfish more than 28 inches. Flounder can be gigged and, in case of a tie, first fish to be weighed will be the winner.
Entry fee is $35 per angler with a 100 percent payout for first through third place in each category. Plaques will also be awarded for each place in each category.
All Texas Parks and Wildlife rules and regulations will apply for this tournament.
Wines would have been a senior in high school this upcoming year. She lost her battle to liver cancer in 2013. An avid angler and hunter, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.