DANBURY PANTHERS (0-2, 0-5) AT GANADO INDIANS (1-0, 4-1)
7:30 p.m. today at Indian Stadium
OVERVIEW: Here are a couple of teams going in different directions. The Panthers are coming off their best defensive effort after holding Schulenburg to just 14 points last week, but the Indians have the top offense in district, averaging 399.8 yards a game. Danbury’s offense has scored only eight points so far. Their go-to is still sophomore running back Cooper Lynch (92 carries, 497 yards, 5.40 per carry).
Ganado has a two-headed monster running game, with Ethan Guerra (88-505, 5.74 per carry, five TDs) and Kyle Bures-Guerrero (66-487, 7.38 per carry, 10 TDs). Guerrero is also the quarterback (59-of-94, 824 yards, 62.7 completion percentage, nine TDs, four INTs) for the Indians. Riley Hurt (14-241 yards, 17.21 per catch, three TDs) is the top receiver.
This will be only the fourth encounter between the Panthers and Indians, with Ganado holding a 2-1 edge in the series.
BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN EAGLES (1-1, 3-3) AT ALVIN LIVING STONES LIONS (0-2)
7 p.m. today at Lions Field
OVERVIEW: In the last couple of meetings, the Eagles have had the Lions’ number, outscoring them 109-6. But the series is historically close, with BCS having a slim 4-3 advantage. Brazosport Christian was down to no reserves last week after Nick DeOliveira went down with an injury and did not return. DeOliveira had not yet been cleared to return to the field as of Thursday, according to head coach Danny Martin, which could play into this game’s outcome. Senior Tyler Dodge (10-of-17 attempts, 155 passing yards, three TDs; 28 rushes, 266 yards, eight TDs; seven receptions, 96 yards, two TDs; 30 tackles, two caused fumbles, fumble recovery; 42.5 yards per punt) is all over the field for the Eagles during the game.
There was no information on Alvin Living Stones.
PEARLAND OILERS (1-1, 4-1) AT ALIEF ELSIK RAMS (0-2, 0-5)
7 p.m. today at Crump Stadium
OVERVIEW: There is a bit of a mismatch between the visiting Oilers and Rams. Pearland is averaging 517.8 yards per game on offense while giving up 274.8 yards on defense. Torrance Burgess (42-387, 9.21 per carry, five TDs) and Brandon Campbell (50-380, 7.60 per carry, seven TDs) are a one-two punch on the ground with JD Head (77-of-131, 1,278 yards, 13 TDs) under center.
The Rams have been outscored 200-52 for the season and 55-26 in district so far. Elsik is averaging 166.8 yards on offense but has the second-best defense in district, giving up 263.2 yards. There are no runners ranked in the top 15 for the Rams, with quarterback Ja’Marcus Ledet (37-of-83, 385 passing yards, two TDs, three INTs) the sole offensive threat.
ALVIN SHADOW CREEK SHARKS (2-0, 5-0) AT GALVESTON BALL TOROS (0-2, 3-2)
7 p.m. today at Kermit Courville Stadium
OVERVIEW: Stopping the Sharks will take quite an effort by any team this season. So far, Shadow Creek has steamrolled everyone, allowing just seven points in two district wins and outscoring teams during the season 166-35. The Shark defense is giving up 108.6 yards a game while the offense averages 391.4 yards.
Ball’s offense is averaging 166 yards a contest and the defense is giving up 205.2 yards. Toros quarterback A.R. Warner (21-of-55, 264 passing yards, two TDs) is the offense.
