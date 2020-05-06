ANGLETON — Angleton soccer had a phenomenal season, going 17-2 before the season’s abrupt end, and the Ladycats were rewarded with a multitude of all-district selections for the 2019-20 season.
Five Ladycats earned District 24-5A first-team selections in Makenna Rubio, Aleesa Castor, Alyssa Briones, Sunflower Hudgeons and Magaly Belmares.
Rubio is a consecutive district first-team selection, a key player on the Ladycats backline as a defender and a team captain. Hudgeons won Newcomer of the Year last year, then led Angleton in goals this year with 23 — third-best in district — while adding 16 assists.
Briones wasn’t too far behind with 18 goals and 16 assists for the season, and Belmares contributed nine goals and assists for her team. Castor, another key player on the defense signed to play for Navarro College in the fall.
“I think the entire team did a really good job coming together and getting their chemistry down. Everybody got recognition for their hard work,” Angleton head coach Jennifer Briggs said. “We didn’t get any superlatives though, which we were sad about, but everyone gelled as a team and started getting in such a groove and pulling for each other. We had a bunch of unselfish players out there.”
Ladycats who made second-team district were Christina Belmares, Meagan Carroll, Maddie Lowland, Abigail Nett and Sam Pedraza.
Sky Garza, Keren Ramos, Abigail Cruz, Emily Avila, Morgan Hill, Cheyenne Kent and Olivia Smith also made the honorable mention.
