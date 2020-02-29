CLUTE — Brazoswood used its arms along with its feet to frustrate the Pearland Dawson defense Friday night at Slade Field, using long throw-ins to help control the pace and style of the soccer match in a 3-1 victory for the Bucs.
“We have four or five guys who can really get some distance on those throw-ins, and we like to use that to cause havoc in the box. The threat of it created a really nice goal for our second,” Brazoswood head coach Luis Gomez said.
Brazoswood dominated possession in the first half, creating chances for its offense and taking a 1-0 advantage into the intermission. But Dawson started to put together its own push coming out of the break.
An early shot went wide from the Bucs, and they had to quickly defend two chances from the Eagles. After clearing the first ball, Dawson came right back but Brazoswood keeper Russell Summa made the save.
The Bucs gave themselves a cushion with 31:53 left in the match. They had a throw-in from the left side of the box and packed the box as if to throw long again. Austin Alexander came short for Davin Samuels’ toss and touched the ball back to Samuels, who unleased a cross curving toward the goal. As the Dawson keeper moved to the ball, Manny Gonzales slipped in front to redirect it into the net for a 2-0 Brazoswood lead.
Only a minute later, Samuels found some space 24 yards from goal and smashed a curling shot that clipped the top of the crossbar and went over.
The Bucs put the game out of reach with 29:22 left. Gerardo Lucero launched a ball down the field that Jose Martinez chased after. A Dawson defender appeared to beat Martinez to the ball, but the Buc nicked the ball from him and put it inside the near post with his left foot for a 3-0 Brazoswood lead.
The Bucs opened the scoring in the first half with a spell of sustained pressure to start the match. Martinez and Samuels each had crosses they could not convert in the first two minutes. Samuels picked the ball up on the left and, after a tricky stepover cut to his right, unleashed a curling effort from 22 yards out that the keeper saved.
Two minutes later, Martinez played a quick give-and-go with Cameron Whipple that got Martinez in, but his shot was saved.
Brazoswood finally found net 10 minutes into the match. Reagan Marshall took a throw-in from the right side and launched one into the box. After a few deflections and a goalmouth scramble, Jacob Jimenez was able to tap in for the 1-0 Brazoswood lead.
Dawson would get its goal from Massimo Coletta with 15 minutes left in the match after he was taken down for a penalty that he then dispatched himself.
“We have to find some more consistency if we want to make a push for the playoffs here at the end of the season,” Gomez said.
Dawson falls to 3-12-2 and 1-8-1 in district, while the Buccaneers improve to 8-8-3 and 3-4-3. Brazoswood next plays Tuesday at Alief Elsik.
