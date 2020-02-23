BOYS GOLF
The Sweeny Bulldog golf team placed first overall at the Calhoun Sandcrab Invitational at Riverside Golf Course with a team score of 358.
Golfers for the Bulldogs at Wednesday’s event were Darren Schuster (86), Jayden Ward (89), Landon Shepard (91), Guy Raasch (92), and Randall Forrest(110).
Schuster’s score placed him fifth overall in the field.
Columbia senior Garrett Heble posted a round of 90 to lead the Columbia golf team.
GIRLS GOLF
Columbia, Sweeny compete at Calhoun
The Columbia Lady ’Necks turned in their best performance of the season when they played last weekin the Calhoun Sandrcrab Invitational at Riverside Golf Course in Victoria.
With a low team score of 373 in Wednesday’s tournament, Brinley Hardwick led the way with a 90. Right behind her were Allie Damborsky (91); Claire Kondra (94); Alexis Presley (98); Ally Lane (99); Elizabeth Alexander (98); and Elizabeth Johnson (105).
The Sweeny Lady Dog golf team also played at the Calhoun tournament, finishing with a team score of 446. Playing for Sweeny were Faith Virgel (96), Anna Behan (115), Emily Behan (111), Gracie Bible (124) and Carissa Petty (135).
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady Bucs win at George Ranch
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs continued their success in District 23-6A, improving to 5-0-0 with a 2-1 win against George Ranch on the road Friday.
Scoring goals for the Lady Bucs were Kaitlyn Futschik and Marissa Funk.
Brazoswood will continue its district trek Tuesday when it hosts Alief Taylor.
BOYS SOCCER
Roughnecks in tie for first place
Columbia took care of visiting Sweeny, 3-2, at Griggs Field on Saturday to remain atop the district standings.
Columbia is now 5-1-1 in district and in a three-way tie three at the top. The Roughnecks are 13-5-1 for the season.
Senior Juan Rosas scored twice with Nico Staub scoring once for the Roughnecks.
On Monday, Columbia will take on first-place Wharton on the road.
Bulldogs JV wins: On a cold, windy night on Thursday in Bay City,the Sweeny Bulldog junior varsity beat the Blackcats, 3-1.
Christian Jaime beat the Blackcat defense for a goal at the 17:48 mark of the first half, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead that stood into halftime..
In the second half, Jaime took a pass from Larry Jones and scored his second goal of the game to make it 2-0. Bay City drew within a goal at the 23:05 mark of the second half.
But soon after, Lane Naquin was fouled in the box and received a penalty kick, which he converted to secure the 3-1 victory.
Playing well on defense for the Bulldogs were Larry Jones, Joshua Thomas, Matt Gartman, Oscar Ortiz, Noah Hysten and goalkeeper, Xaavier Garza.
Next up for Sweeny are the Sharks of Palacios.
